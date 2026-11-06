Gurdeep Mehndi defended Daler Mehndi during a live performance on stage.
He said his father taught him to sing live and denied lip-syncing allegations.
Gurdeep said he would send footage to show that Daler was singing live
Gurdeep Mehndi has defended his father, Daler Mehndi, days after singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya criticised the veteran performer over his Uttarakhand show. The immediate dispute centres on whether Daler was singing live during the October performance that later sparked controversy.
Gurdeep Mehndi on Daler Mehndi lip-syncing controversy
During a live performance, Gurdeep told the audience that his father had taught him to sing live and insisted Daler had done the same at the Uttarakhand event. He also said he did not expect Abhijeet to make such remarks in public and promised footage to support his claim.
He said in Hindi, which is loosely translated as, “You will be glad to know that I am singing live. There is no lip-syncing, all thanks to my father, Daler Mehndi. Because that’s what I have learnt from him that one must always sing live,” Gurdeep said on stage.
Addressing Abhijeet’s criticism, he said, “There are some artists who say whatever just to get some views. The way Abhijeet dada spoke recently… I didn’t expect this from him, that he would speak this way and that too, for such a legendary singer like my father. Brother, I will send you the footage from that day, and you will find out that he was indeed singing live and not lip-syncing.”
Gurdeep also said that people go through good and bad times and he requested Abhijeet to be polite and get rid of his misconception.
Daler Mehndi singing controversy
The dispute began at a public event when Uttarakhand MLA Subodh Uniyal interrupted Mehndi during Daler's performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair at Narendra Nagar in the New Tehri area and questioned his singing.
A video of the exchange later went viral on social media and drew sharp criticism against Uniyal. In the video, the minister was heard questioning Mehndi’s ability to perform and telling him that he had been invited to entertain the audience.
He accused the singer of being drunk and said, “You can’t even speak properly; how will you sing?”