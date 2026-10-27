Minister Subodh Uniyal Rejects Daler Mehndi Apology Reports, Doubles Down On Criticism

The controversy erupted during an October 18 concert at Tehri Garhwal's Kunjapuri Devi Mela, where Subodh Uniyal halted Daler Mehndi's set to publicly allege he was lip-syncing and that he was intoxicated. The incident sparked immediate backlash over the blatant disrespect and humiliation cast out to a veteran musician. Stepping up to his brother's defense, Mika Singh promptly rubbished the allegations, emphasising that Daler avoids alcohol entirely and was struggling with poor health at the time. Demanding a public apology, Mika stressed that veteran performers ought to be handled with care and honor. Dhami later contacted the Mehndi brothers and apologised on the minister’s behalf.