Minister Subodh Uniyal Rejects Daler Mehndi Apology Reports, Doubles Down On Criticism

The Daler Mehndi controversy goes back to an October 18 incident.
Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal humiliated Mehndi on stage, halting him mid-performance and accusing him of inebriation.
Uniyal has dismissed reports that he apologised to the singer.
Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal shut down claims that he apologized to singer Daler Mehndi over a recent Navratri concert dispute, where Uniyal had publicly accused Mehndi of being drunk on stage. The video of the humiliation went viral. Rubbishing reports that the issue was settled, Uniyal directly contradicted posts by singer Mika Singh, who had claimed the minister called Mehndi to express regret. Mika is Mehndi's brother.
The minister enquired if he had committed any wrongdoing that warranted an apology. "Tell me, have I committed any crime that I should apologise?" he said during an interview with Satya Vani,
The minister remarked, "If he was unwell, he should not have come. Even if he did come, he should have informed the audience that he was unwell. The wrongdoing was taking ₹26 lakh and dashing the expectations of the public."
Questioning who was responsible for the controversy, Uniyal emphasised, "I ask, who is the one at fault?" He reiterated that an apology should come from the person who was culpable.
Mika Singh's Statement
A statement from Mika Singh's team, quoted by IANS, had suggested that the minister had shared regret during a telephone conversation with the singer.
"We appreciate that Subodh Uniyal ji has apologised to Daler Mehndi paaji over a telephonic conversation regarding the unfortunate incident. Respecting artists and their dignity is extremely important. Daler paaji is a senior artist who has contributed immensely to the music industry, and every artist deserves to be treated with respect," the statement read.
Mika also talked about the rpw at a press conference, where he spoke about his conversation with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and lauded the Chief Minister's handling of the situation. He revealed the CM had personally invited the brothers to the state.
Daler Mehndi Controversy Details
"Just this morning, I spoke with my elder brother, dear friend, and someone I hold in high regard, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami. Whenever I visit Dehradun, he meets me with great warmth and is extremely down-to-earth. The way he communicated with Daler Paaji and me was very polite and humble. He offered an apology on behalf of the Minister, and though I told him it wasn't necessary since he made no mistake."
The controversy erupted during an October 18 concert at Tehri Garhwal's Kunjapuri Devi Mela, where Subodh Uniyal halted Daler Mehndi's set to publicly allege he was lip-syncing and that he was intoxicated. The incident sparked immediate backlash over the blatant disrespect and humiliation cast out to a veteran musician. Stepping up to his brother's defense, Mika Singh promptly rubbished the allegations, emphasising that Daler avoids alcohol entirely and was struggling with poor health at the time. Demanding a public apology, Mika stressed that veteran performers ought to be handled with care and honor. Dhami later contacted the Mehndi brothers and apologised on the minister’s behalf.