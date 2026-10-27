ASFC Suspends Matches, Seeks Police Guidance After Tiger Shroff Shooting

Walia told NDTV, "All the sessions have been suspended. For the time being, until we get our security protocols in place, that's the best way forward." To protect its high-profile players, the All Stars Football Club (ASFC) is revamping its training setup to operate completely under the radar. Future practice sessions will likely be off-limits to photographers, with match schedules and locations kept strictly confidential to prevent crowds and media from gathering while the club reorganises its safety protocols.