ASFC Suspends Matches, Seeks Police Guidance After Tiger Shroff Shooting

Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on October 18.
Ten people have been detained so far.
All Stars Football Club has halted all matches while it prepares for security briefings.
A recent shooting targeting Tiger Shroff has spawned widespread security fears across the Hindi film industry. In response, the All Stars Football Club (ASFC), a sports group frequented by top actors, has paused all training activities until safety protocols are improved. In the wake of the October 18 gun attack near Juhu’s Jamnabai Narsee School grounds, ASFC founder Bunty Walia called off their routine Sunday match on October 25, confirming that session suspensions will remain in effect to safeguard high-profile players.
Walia told NDTV, "All the sessions have been suspended. For the time being, until we get our security protocols in place, that's the best way forward." To protect its high-profile players, the All Stars Football Club (ASFC) is revamping its training setup to operate completely under the radar. Future practice sessions will likely be off-limits to photographers, with match schedules and locations kept strictly confidential to prevent crowds and media from gathering while the club reorganises its safety protocols.
Tiger Shroff Shooting Incident
The shooting took place on October 18 in Mumbai’s Juhu area, when at least two men allegedly fired several rounds at Shroff’s car before fleeing on a motorcycle. The actor escaped serious injury, while his driver and a bystander were injured. Police later found the motorcycle allegedly used by the assailants abandoned in Andheri. The three alleged shooters were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, as they attempted to flee.
Tiger's team recenlty posted a statement emphasising, “We do not endorse, support, or have any association with such content. We urge media outlets, digital platforms and social media pages to exercise responsibility, verify information before publishing, and refrain from creating or amplifying misinformation for engagement or monetary gain."