Firearms Recovered in Surat as Police Trace Supply Network

During the investigation, police recovered two firearms and 10 live cartridges from an area near Surat railway station. The weapons reportedly include a Turkish-made Zigana pistol and a country-made firearm. Investigators believe the weapons were used in the shooting and have sent them for forensic examination and ballistic testing to compare them with empty cartridges recovered from the crime scene. The examination is expected to help establish whether the recovered firearms were used in the attack.