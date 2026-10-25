Mumbai Police arrested 22-year-old engineering student Pranjal Thakran in Indore, taking the number of arrests in the October 18 firing case to 11.
Police recovered two pistols and 10 live cartridges near Surat railway station and sent the weapons for forensic and ballistic examination.
Investigators are probing the alleged weapon supply network and the suspected roles of those accused, including claims of links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Mumbai Police have arrested a 22-year-old engineering student from Haryana in connection with the October 18 shooting at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, taking the number of arrests in the case to 11. The accused, identified as Pranjal Thakran, was arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, during a joint operation by the Mumbai and Indore crime branches. Investigators suspect he provided a firearm and logistical support to the alleged shooters. The development came as police recovered two pistols and 10 live cartridges from Surat, Gujarat, believed to be linked to the attack.
Haryana Engineer Arrested as Probe Expands
Police said Thakran, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, was traced to Indore, where he had travelled to visit his brother, who was receiving medical treatment. A joint team arrested him on Saturday as investigators continued to examine the alleged network behind the shooting. Police suspect he provided operational or logistical assistance to the shooters and may have information about the wider conspiracy. The allegations have not been tested in court.
The shooting took place on October 18 in Mumbai’s Juhu area, when at least two men allegedly fired several rounds at Shroff’s car before fleeing on a motorcycle. The actor escaped serious injury, while his driver and a bystander were injured. Police later found the motorcycle allegedly used by the assailants abandoned in Andheri. The three alleged shooters were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, as they attempted to flee.
Firearms Recovered in Surat as Police Trace Supply Network
During the investigation, police recovered two firearms and 10 live cartridges from an area near Surat railway station. The weapons reportedly include a Turkish-made Zigana pistol and a country-made firearm. Investigators believe the weapons were used in the shooting and have sent them for forensic examination and ballistic testing to compare them with empty cartridges recovered from the crime scene. The examination is expected to help establish whether the recovered firearms were used in the attack.
Police are also investigating the alleged links between the accused, the supply of weapons and individuals suspected of coordinating the attack. Gangster Anil Pandit, described by police as an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility for the firing and is wanted in the case, according to media reports. Investigators are examining the suspected roles of those arrested and whether additional people were involved in planning or facilitating the attack.
The investigation remains ongoing, with police examining forensic evidence and questioning the accused to establish the sequence of events and the alleged roles of those involved.