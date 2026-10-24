FWICE urges producers to verify crew credentials after the Tiger Shroff firing incident.
The October 18 Juhu shooting has renewed concerns over Bollywood security measures.
FWICE says independent background checks must complement membership verification and crew records.
The Tiger Shroff firing incident has prompted the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to urge producers and production houses to strengthen security at film sets and studios. Its advisory calls for stricter background checks on crew members, tighter access control and prompt reporting of potential threats to protect everyone working in the industry.
The federation has stressed that safety measures must go beyond protecting high-profile actors and extend to technicians, artists, directors, producers and other workers at shooting locations.
What does the FWICE advisory on film set security say?
FWICE has cautioned filmmakers against hiring unidentified or unverified individuals without checking their identities, backgrounds and professional credentials. It has also called for proper crew records and additional precautions to prevent untoward incidents.
The federation has recommended that producers prioritise skilled and experienced professionals associated with its affiliated associations. According to FWICE, its network maintains membership records and scrutinises applicants’ documents and credentials, helping establish accountability across the workforce.
However, membership verification alone should not replace independent security checks. Production houses have been urged to conduct additional screening where necessary and alert security agencies or law enforcement authorities promptly about suspicious activity or potential threats.
Tiger Shroff firing incident raises safety concerns
Tiger Shroff was reportedly targeted in a firing incident outside a football ground in Mumbai’s Juhu on October 18. The actor was at the venue for a football session when gunshots were fired. Police launched an investigation and examined suspected links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The incident follows other security concerns involving prominent film personalities. Gunshots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence in February, while Salman Khan has faced repeated threats, including firing outside his Bandra residence in April 2024.
These incidents have intensified concerns about the safety of people working in the film industry. FWICE has called for cooperation between producers, filmmakers and affiliated associations to implement stronger safeguards.
The federation has maintained that protecting human life must remain a priority, urging the industry to adopt responsible hiring practices and ensure safer conditions at film sets, studios and other production locations.