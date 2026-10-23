Tiger Shroff Attack: Security Cover For Every Actor 'Not Practical', Says Ashoke Pandit

Speaking to HT City, Pandit admitted there was fear at the outset, “Initially toh fear tha. But the government went all out and nabbed the accused in two days. That has proved how seriously the system took it. This increases our confidence. We are all very nice people in the industry, we are artists and performers, we are not violent people. Because the police has arrested, this will break the resolve of the attackers. The fear of law will build confidence in people.”