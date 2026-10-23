Tiger Shroff Attack: Security Cover For Every Actor 'Not Practical', Says Ashoke Pandit

Ashoke Pandit, FWICE's advisor, has talked about speculations regarding beefing up security of stars.
He had condemned the Tiger Shroff attack.
Pandit expressed his hope in the police after a slew of quick arrests.
Bollywood is still on edge after the recent assassination attempt on Tiger Shroff, with rumors swirling that security details for A-list stars are being redrawn. In a new interview, Ashoke Pandit, chief advisor at the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, has addressed the situation of fear.
Speaking to HT City, Pandit admitted there was fear at the outset, “Initially toh fear tha. But the government went all out and nabbed the accused in two days. That has proved how seriously the system took it. This increases our confidence. We are all very nice people in the industry, we are artists and performers, we are not violent people. Because the police has arrested, this will break the resolve of the attackers. The fear of law will build confidence in people.”
Ashoke Pandit Addresses Security Cover Possibilities
Pandit had also met Jackie Shroff, Tiger’s father, the very next day after the attack, at an event in Mumbai. He also spoke about interaction, “He (Jackie) said ‘God has been kind, everything went off well. The government had reacted tremendously’ This gave him confidence and he went out to meet people, Tiger too met some. The authorities had got in touch with them immediately.”
Pandit added regarding the security coverage stars need, “It is not just about stars, it should be about the security of every individual. How much security can be given? It is not practical. Ultimately effective steps should be taken for overall security of everyone. We have to end fear."
However, he chose to end on a note of resilience, stressing the industry will keep working, undeterred, “Work is on in full swing.”
Earlier, while reacting to the Tiger Shroff incident in a conversation with ANI, Pandit had said, “This incident is deeply concerning, as it involves a direct threat to someone’s life. In broad daylight, in a public space, individuals armed with weapons arrived and opened fire. It was fortunate that Tiger Shroff survived, especially given that the shots were fired at such close range."
He strongly condemned the attack and flagged prevailing safety concerns. “I strongly condemn this attack. An atmosphere of fear has taken hold within our industry; there is no doubt about that,” he said.