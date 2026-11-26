A special court has ordered a 17-year-old accused in the Tiger Shroff attack case to be put before the Juvenile Justice Board.
The minor will be sent to a correctional home.
Tiger Shroff narrowly survived an assassination attempt on October 18.
A 17-year-old suspect apprehended for firing at Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has been officially classified as a juvenile, triggering a major shift in his legal proceedings. On Wednesday, November 25, a special Mumbai court ordered that the teenager, previously held at Taloja Central Jail, be transferred to the jurisdiction of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).
With his underage status verified, the youth is now exempt from standard adult criminal prosecution. Instead of remaining in regular prison or police detention, the young offender will appear before the JJB and be placed in a specialized juvenile observation home while his case proceeds.
The legal shift was initiated earlier in November when the suspect’s father petitioned the court, asserting that his son was a minor and therefore exempt from trial in a regular adult criminal court. Lawyers Sidhanth Mor and Divyam Gaur filed this application. Acting on this plea, Special Judge S. R. Navander instructed the Mumbai Police to conduct an independent inquiry into the youth's background as regards the Tiger Shroff firing case.
To authenticate the facts, city investigators traveled to Haryana to examine the teenager’s official academic and municipal records. On Wednesday, the prosecution presented authenticated documentation, including a birth certificate and a school-leaving certificate, establishing the suspect's date of birth as November 30, 2008.
Based on these records, the accused in the Tiger Shroff case was exactly 17 years, 10 months, and 18 days old on the day of the shooting. Reviewing the submitted evidence, Judge Navander concluded that the inquiry confirmed the suspect's legal status as a child at the time of the offense, making his presentation before the Juvenile Justice Board mandatory.
Tiger Shroff Attack Details
The judicial development stems from an incident on October 18 in Mumbai's Juhu neighborhood. As the 36-year-old actor was departing a local football ground, two assailants opened fire on his vehicle, discharging five rounds. While Shroff avoided serious injury during the ambush, the gunfire wounded both his personal chauffeur and a bystander who was at the scene vlogging.
Following the assault, authorities launched an interstate manhunt, apprehending the teenage shooter in Rajasthan just one day after the incident. Operatives linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate subsequently claimed responsibility for orchestrating the attack. In connection with the broader conspiracy, Mumbai Police have officially named Anil Pandit, a known associate of the imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, as a wanted suspect as the investigation continues.