Actor Bhumi Pednekar remembered the bravehearts of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
November 26 marks the 18th year of the attacks.
Jaideep Ahlawat also remembered the martyrs.
Actor Bhumi Pednekar paid a heartfelt tribute to the bravehearts and victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. November 26 marks the 18th year of the attacks that took place at Taj Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Leopold Cafe, Mumbai Chabad House, Nariman House, Cama Hospital, and Metro Cinema by a group of ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists.
Bhumi Pednekar remembers innocent lives lost in Mumbai attacks
Bhumi Pednekar a while back, took to her Instagram handle to remember the bravehearts of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. She remembered the innocent lives lost, the Mumbai Police and security personnels who sacrificed their lives.
"26/11. A day Mumbai will never forget. We remember every innocent life lost, every family forever changed, every survivor who continues to carry those memories, and the courage of our Mumbai Police and security forces who stood fearlessly in the face of terror. We remember. We honour. We stand united. Jai Hind", read her note.
Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, in an interview with ANI, said there should not be a separate day to remember the martyrs. This is because, since India got independence, many have sacrificed their lives. "I was recently a part of the film Prahaar, and we remembered the heroes who got martyred. I always salute them in my heart."
According to a report by NDTV, around 166 people, including 20 security personnel along with 26 foreigners, lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that took place in 2008. The Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists came to the city of Mumbai via the sea route from Pakistan and carried out the planned attacks.
Among the heroes who lost their lives was Mumbai Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble. He was not armed when he tried to take hold of terrorist Ajmal Kasab on the horrendous night of November 26, 2008. Omble was shot at Girgaum Chowpatty, but he ensured that the terrorist was caught.
There was also Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life while fighting the Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He was part of the NSG commandos who removed the terrorists from the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai.
There was also Anti Terrorist Squad chief Hemant Karkare, who was killed near Cama Hospital, along with another IPS officer named Ashok Kamte and encounter specialist Vijay Salaskar.