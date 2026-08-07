Assam Floods: Bhumi Pednekar Joins Relief Campaign, Distributes Aid To Affected Families

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has joined relief efforts for flood-affected people in Assam.
She has joined Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF) on ground in a flood relief drive.
Earlier, she appealed to people across the country to come forward and support the flood-affected families.
After Randeep Hooda, Bhumi Pednekar has travelled to flood-hit Assam to support the victims. Pics and videos have surfaced on social media of the actress participating in relief work for flood-affected communities in Assam. She has extended support on ground for flood-affected families by participating in a flood relief drive.
Bhumi Pednekar supports Assam flood victims
Bhumi shared videos of herself participating in humanitarian work in Assam. She travelled to the flood-hit state with the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF) and interacted with the flood victims. BDRF shared pics and videos of Bhumi's flood relief campaign.
She shared a clip on Instagram Stories that shows her walking through knee-deep water as she was trying to reach a hut to provide aid. "When compassion meets action, hope reaches farther. Thank you Bhumi for standing with the people of Assam," read the caption on the clip.
She also shared pictures with villagers and wrote, "Every flooded village reminds us that recovery doesn't begin when the rain stops, but when the help arrives."
In another video, the Bhakshak star was seen arriving at a house surrounded by water in a boat. Sharing the video, she wrote that "though water has receded in some areas, many villages remain accessible only by boat."
Bhumi has been spreading awareness on the Assam floods since beginning. "There have been a lot of bad floods in Assam. The situation is so bad that 7.5 lakh people have been evacuated. More than 40 people have died, and the death toll is increasing," she said earlier.
The 37-year-old also urged the public to come together in solidarity, and said that the state needed essential supplies.
"Assam needs a lot of supplies. Food, mattresses, sanitation, and evacuation. If you see the visuals, your heart will break," Pednekar said highlighting the plight of flood victims, and appealing for donations.
Other Bollywood celebs who have supported Assam flood relief campaign include Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Guru Randhawa, and Ayushmann Khurrana.
Assam flood latest update
The flood crisis has deepened as death toll has climbed to 97, with over 1.68 lakh still stranded.