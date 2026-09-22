New OTT And Theatre Releases This Week: Hope, Primetime, Village Rockstars 2 & More

A thrilling variety of fresh releases lies ahead this week.
Hope, Primetime and Heart of the Beast are among the major theatrical releases.
OTT releases include romcoms and mysteries.
At the theatres this Friday, the Assamese indie, Village Rockstars 2, faces off against a big-budget South Korean monster movie, Hope. Streaming has promising titles including Alia Bhatt-backed peppy coming-of-age film, Don't Be Shy, Parineeti Chopra's OTT debut, Shaque, and Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda's Hotstar series, Hunkkaar.
OTT Releases This Week:
1. Hunkkaar – The Roar
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: September 25
Aneet Padda stars as a 17-year-old Meenu Rawat who accuses a revered cult leader called Sunil Chakosi of sexual harassment. The accusation leads to a high-stakes investigation, with Fatima Sana Shaikh as ACP Jasleen Singh Soni leading the case. What starts with one allegation soon erupts into a much larger battle, with power, influence and public perception at stake.
The series has been directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra, and Heeraz Marfatia. The series is produced by Priyanka Chopra's production banner Purple Pebble Pictures.
2. Don't Be Shy
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: September 25
Sreeti Mukerji wrote and directed the coming-of-age film featuring four relative newcomers. The film trails Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old girl who thinks she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes a wild turn.
The young adult romantic comedy is produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions.
3. Shaque: Trust No One
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 24
Making her OTT debut, Parineeti Chopra plays a mother grappling with the disappearance of her daughter.
The thriller is directed by Renzil D'Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra. The show also stars Jennifer Winget, Anup Soni, Soni Razdan, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Sumeet Vyas and Dhruv Chowdhary in pivotal roles.
4. Brothers
Release Date: September 23
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson play fictionalised versions of themselves and lifelong friends in this eight-part series. After his daughter’s wedding gets cancelled, Woody heads to Austin with his family for an extended stay at Matthew’s ranch. Their friendship spirals into chaos when Matthew’s mother accidentally spills a long-buried secret: the two friends might actually be biological brothers
5. The Love Hypothesis
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: September 23
Based on Ali Hazelwood’s best-selling novel, the upcoming rom-com stars Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman as two scientists who end up in a fake relationship. Claire Scanlon directed the adaptation with a script by Sarah Rothschild.
Theatre Releases This Week:
6. Hope
Where to Watch: Theatres
Release Date: September 25
South Korean director Na Hong-Jin returns nearly a decade after his breakout, The Wailing, with a big-budget alien actioner.
In the remote South Korean village of Hope Harbor, police outpost chief Bum-seok (Hwang Jung-min) and officer Sung-ae (Hoyeon) are called to find a mysterious creature that has wreaked havoc on the village. The film premiered in Cannes Competition to mixed reviews and also stars Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander.
7. Primetime
Where to Watch: Theatres
Release Date: September 25
Lance Oppenheim’s new film about the rise and fall of Chris Hansen and his controversial NBC series To Catch a Predator is led by Robert Pattinson. The film recently premiered in main competition at the Venice Film Festival and has generated ample conversation over Hansen's ire at the makers.
8. Heart of the Beast
Where to Watch: Theatres
Release Date: September 25
When his light plane crashes in the Alaskan wilderness, Special Forces veteran James Belmont (Brad Pitt) must make his way more than 50 miles across dangerous terrain to reach a place of safety. His only companion is Odin, a traumatised German Shepherd that fought with him in the field. David Ayer directed the adventure thriller.
9. The Paradise
Where to Watch: Theatres
Release Date: September 24
Starring Nani, Raghav Juyal and Kayadu Lohar, The Paradise follows a man who rises against the wrongdoings faced by his people and homeland. As he chooses to challenge those who trouble them, Jadal emerges as both a top man and a symbol of resistance, setting the stage for an intense, large-scale conflict.
The Srikanth Odela directorial is releasing after several delays.
10. The Vvaan – Force of the Forrest
Where to Watch: Theatres
Release Date: September 25
Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, The Vvaan is a folk fantasy film that leaps into a mythical forest that has supernatural powers, which knits with and calls on the main character as he prepares to deal with whatever foe is standing before him.
11. Village Rockstars 2
Where to Watch: Theatres
Release Date: September 25
Rima Das' sequel to her 2017 National Award-winning breakout film, Village Rockstars, returns to its unforgettable heroine, Dhunu, as she wrestles with the arrival of adulthood and her ambitions in Assam. The film had earlier released in Assam, now slated for six cities across the country. It won the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan Film Festival in 2024.