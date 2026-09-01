Na Hong-Jin's Sci-Fi Thriller, Hope, To Hit Indian Cinemas On September 25

“We are thrilled to bring Na Hong-jin’s Hope to Indian audiences... With its release across five languages, we hope to make this ambitious and critically acclaimed film accessible to audiences across India,” Jiten Hemdev, MD and CEO of Star Entertainment Pvt Ltd, said in a statement. Neon has the North American rights for the sci-fi monster movie. For several of the film's international distributors, Hope is their first-ever Korean film acquisition. Na Hong-Jin has set up the film as the first in a possible franchise.