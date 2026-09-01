Na Hong-Jin's Sci-Fi Thriller, Hope, To Hit Indian Cinemas On September 25

Na Hong-Jin's Hope has locked its India release date.
The thriller will be out in cinemas on September 25.
Hope premiered in main competition at Cannes Film Festival this year.
Korean auteur Na Hong-Jin's latest thriller, Hope, is arriving in Indian cinemas on September 25. The creature flick stars Korean actors Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung and Hoyeon alongside Hollywood actors Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender.
Written and directed by Na Hong-Jin, Hope is distributed in India by Star Entertainment. Hope will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Korean.
The film follows a village police chief and his rookie deputy as they defend their community from a mysterious creature after wildfires cut off all communications. Meanwhile, a local hunting party finds itself being hunted deep in the mountains.
Hope marks Na’s return to filmmaking after a decade. It is also his fourth consecutive film to be invited to Cannes, following Chaser, The Yellow Sea and The Wailing. It was his first to play in main competition at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, where it competed for the top prize.
Hope Heading For India Release
“We wanted the world of the film to feel both immediate and unpredictable, while also giving the audience the scale and spectacle of a large cinematic experience. I’m excited for audiences in India to experience this world on the big screen,” Na told PTI.
“We are thrilled to bring Na Hong-jin’s Hope to Indian audiences... With its release across five languages, we hope to make this ambitious and critically acclaimed film accessible to audiences across India,” Jiten Hemdev, MD and CEO of Star Entertainment Pvt Ltd, said in a statement. Neon has the North American rights for the sci-fi monster movie. For several of the film's international distributors, Hope is their first-ever Korean film acquisition. Na Hong-Jin has set up the film as the first in a possible franchise.