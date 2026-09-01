Ram Kapoor Reveals He Was In Jail In India And The US: ‘My Dad Didn’t Come To Free Me’

Ram Kapoor recalled being in jail in two countries.
The actor said he was in jail for one day in India and the US.
Kapoor also said his father didn't go to free him.
After revealing three personal secrets on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, actor Ram Kapoor, in a recent interview shared yet another shocking secret from his life. During his conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, Ram opened up about being in jail in India and the US.
Ram Kapoor on being in jail in India and the US
Ram said, “I have been in jail in two countries – India and the US; it was for one night. In college days, you do a lot of stupid things, and sometimes when you get caught you have to spend a night in jail till they let you go home.”
When asked about his father's reaction to his arrest, Ram said he did not go to free him and he was on his own. The actor also shared that his dad wasn’t speaking to him in those years because he had run away from him and his company as he wanted to become an actor.
Ram Kapoor on his father’s death
On Lock Upp, Ram had shared he helped his father in planning his death. “At 63, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer; it was not possible to operate. After 18 sessions of chemotherapy, his cancer was almost gone. He recovered so well that he lived a good life till 73. When the cancer recurred, doctors told him it was bad, but they were going to try that same treatment again, hoping for the best.”
“My father and I never got along; we always fought, and I lacked the normal family bond. I always lived my own life. When his cancer returned, he was in Singapore; it was COVID time, and everything was locked down. He called Gautami and said he wanted to speak with me; we started talking over the phone. Basically, he had decided that he didn’t want to fight the cancer anymore and wanted to go. But he was scared to go through with it alone, and he didn’t want anyone to know. He felt that he needed me, and he told me point blank, ‘Can you help me die?’ Obviously, my reaction was the same as anybody else’s, but he managed to convince me that he would die alone if I didn’t help him. He didn’t give me a choice,” Ram added.