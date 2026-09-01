Ram Kapoor Reveals He Was In Jail In India And The US: ‘My Dad Didn’t Come To Free Me’

“My father and I never got along; we always fought, and I lacked the normal family bond. I always lived my own life. When his cancer returned, he was in Singapore; it was COVID time, and everything was locked down. He called Gautami and said he wanted to speak with me; we started talking over the phone. Basically, he had decided that he didn’t want to fight the cancer anymore and wanted to go. But he was scared to go through with it alone, and he didn’t want anyone to know. He felt that he needed me, and he told me point blank, ‘Can you help me die?’ Obviously, my reaction was the same as anybody else’s, but he managed to convince me that he would die alone if I didn’t help him. He didn’t give me a choice,” Ram added.