Kamya Punjabi Recalls Abusive First Marriage, Says She Used Makeup To Hide Bruises

Kamya Punjabi recalls hiding domestic abuse marks with heavy makeup.
Her daughter witnessing one fight became a turning point.
Kamya Punjabi later married Shalabh Dang in 2020.
Actor Kamya Punjabi has opened up about her abusive first marriage, recalling the domestic violence and controlling behaviour she experienced before deciding to leave. In an emotional interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor spoke about hiding bruises with makeup and maintaining a normal appearance while privately struggling.
Kamya was previously married to businessman Bunty Negi. The couple, who share a daughter, Aara, separated after nearly 13 years of marriage. Kamya later married healthcare professional Shalabh Dang in 2020.
Kamya Punjabi recalls domestic violence
Speaking about that period, Kamya said she would use makeup to conceal marks on her face before appearing in public. The actor recalled feeling ashamed while attending an award ceremony despite being celebrated professionally. She also revealed that she would sometimes lock herself in the bathroom and cry for hours.
Her experience also extended to her professional life. The actor recalled attending rehearsals with heavy makeup because she wanted to prevent people from noticing the injuries. She said those around her were unaware of what was happening behind the scenes.
Why Kamya Punjabi decided to leave
Kamya also described her former husband as controlling and said he wanted her to give up acting. According to her account, frequent phone calls and questions about her whereabouts and clothing added to the pressure she faced.
The turning point came when their daughter witnessed one of their fights and began crying. Kamya said that moment made her realise she could not continue living in the same situation.
She recalled that after packing just one pair of clothes and leaving, she felt an immediate sense of relief. The actor later found love again with Shalabh Dang and married him in 2020.
Kamya Punjabi’s career
Kamya began acting in the early 2000s and became known for television shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.