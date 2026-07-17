All-seeing Eyes: Review of Bela Negi’s 'The Tree With Eyes And Other Stories'

In Gangrene, what begins as a physical injury expands into a powerful metaphor for the unchecked intrusion of capitalism into the Himalayan landscape, where the pursuit of minerals comes at the cost of nature's fragile balance. Against the backdrop of a strained marriage, Negi portrays the protagonist Umed Singh's emotional exhaustion through subtle gestures rather than direct confession. He repeatedly presses his wound as if to reassure himself of his own existence and the suffering he silently carries among those he loves. In contrast, Ija embodies acceptance and resilience. She believes in letting go of what lies beyond her control, becoming an extension of the natural world the story seeks to protect. Umed wishes she would share his anxieties and stand beside him in his struggle, yet, he also recognises the limits imposed by his responsibilities and by his own understanding of masculinity. With time and narrative, the wound emerges as a living presence, a catalyst that continually reminds readers of the pain endured by both Umed and the land he belongs to, as greed for wealth and power slowly consumes them.