Travels Of A Sadhu In The Himalayas: 'A Timeless Journey Through Grief, Faith, And Colonial India'

Readers will find in its pages a mingling of wonder and inquiry, as the author attempts to capture the mystery of Himalayan life beyond the reach of the plains.

A
Anjana Basu
Updated on:
Updated on:
Travels of Sadhu in Himalayas
The book offers a rare glimpse into the journeys of a wandering ascetic through the Himalayan landscape, while also reflecting the intellectual and cultural currents of colonial times. Photo: Amazon
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Travels of a Sadhu in the Himalayas by Jaladhar Sen, newly translated by Somdatta Mandal, offers a glimpse into the author’s personal and spiritual journey through the Himalayas

  • The book documents both the landscapes and the spiritual and cultural life of the region, merging rational observation with fascination for the ascetic and the mystical, though reflecting some colonial-era biases.

  • Mandal’s translation makes Sen’s 19th-century prose accessible to modern readers, situating it within colonial travel writing while preserving its charm, historical value, and spiritual resonance.

Book Review:

In Search of the Sacred: Travels of a Sadhu in the Himalayas

Author: Jaladhar Sen

Translated by: Somdatta Mandal

Publisher: Speaking Tiger

Travels of a Sadhu in the Himalayas, originally written by the Bengali author and journalist Jaladhar Sen in the late nineteenth century, finds new life in Somdatta Mandal’s clear translation for those who cannot read Bengali. The book offers a rare glimpse into the journeys of a wandering ascetic through the Himalayan landscape, while also reflecting the intellectual and cultural currents of colonial times. Sen lived in Dehra Dun but refers to Bengal as his home country and the book of baul songs that he carries with him on his journey reflects his Bengali soul,

Related Content
Related Content

Sen’s decision to accompany a sadhu on this arduous journey was not merely an intellectual undertaking but also a deeply personal one. Stricken with grief after the death of his wife, he set out in search of solace in the mountains. The Himalayas thus become, for him, not only a site of observation and description but also a terrain of mourning and spiritual quest, where landscapes mirror inner desolation and encounters with ascetic life offer the possibility of renewal. The pilgrimage was banned by the authorities and despite the fact that the ban was lifted when Sen set out, the huts in which he could have sheltered were in ruins.

At its heart, the text straddles two worlds. On the one hand, it is a travelogue—full of descriptions of mountains, rivers, villages, and shrines. On the other, it is an ethnographic and spiritual record, as Sen documents the beliefs, practices, and personalities he encounters in the company of the sadhu. Readers will find in its pages a mingling of wonder and inquiry, as the author attempts to capture the mystery of Himalayan life beyond the reach of the plains.

Mandal’s translation succeeds in making Sen’s prose accessible to a new readership. The narrative voice retains its period charm without lapsing into archaism, and the translator’s introduction provides valuable historical context. Mandal places Sen’s work within the broader genre of colonial travel writing and points to its distinctive attempt to merge rational observation with a fascination for the spiritual unknown.

At the same time, readers today may find certain aspects challenging. The book sometimes slips into orientalist stereotypes of tribal and hill communities, reflecting the biases of its time. Its devotional tone and occasional digressions into myth may feel dated to those expecting a straightforward travel narrative. Yet these very qualities also mark it as an important cultural document, illustrating how faith, folklore, and lived experience were intertwined in late nineteenth-century Indian writing.

The strength of Sen’s account, as we would imagine, lies in its evocation of the Himalayas as more than a geographical space. They become a theatre for spiritual testing, for encounters between tradition and modernity, and for the author’s own negotiation with the idea of India’s sacred geography. For readers interested in travel writing, South Asian history, or the intersections of literature and religion, Travels of a Sadhu in the Himalayas makes a satisfying armchair companion.

Mandal’s careful translation ensures that Sen’s voice is preserved, while his framing commentary helps the contemporary reader put the work in its proper historical context. If the book sometimes feels uneven, it is because it mirrors the hybrid world from which it emerged—half travelogue, half spiritual meditation but totally characteristic of the time when it was written since it was intended as a pilgrimage of sorts.

What the translation does is allow us to revisit a forgotten classic of Bengali travel writing and opens up a space to think about how we in India looked upon our encounters with the Himalayas, long before mass tourism transformed them into the great spiritual challenge.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Campbell Inching Closer To Century|WI 136/2 (39)

  2. India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Openers Start Solid For Hosts| IND-W 118-0 (21)

  3. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: NEP Batting First In Super Six Encounter

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Rizwan, Salman Building Stand; PAK 237/5 (70)

  5. India Vs Australia Toss Update, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: AUS-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Stunned By World No. 204 Valentin Vacherot In Semi-final

  3. Wuhan Open 2025: Coco Gauff Holds Nerve Against Jasmine Paolini To Book Place In Final

  4. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  2. 100 Years Of Borrowed Pride Of RSS

  3. The Deep State | Christophe Jaffrelot Interview

  4. US Envoy-Designate Sergio Gor Meets PM Modi, Says Washington ‘Values’ Ties with India

  5. No Women Allowed: How The Taliban Transported Its Misogyny To India

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  2. Who Is Maria Corina Machado And Why Did She Win The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

  3. László Krasznahorkai And The Literature of Ruin: When Darkness Becomes Witness

  4. Palestinians Begin Returning To Northern Gaza As Israel Announces Ceasefire

  5. Israel Pulls Back Troops As Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

  2. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  3. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  4. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  6. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  7. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  8. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics