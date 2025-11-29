Book Review Of 'Bandaged Moments'

The title of the book, is an a appropriate metaphor that is taken from Emily Dickinson’s The Souls had Bandaged Moments.A bandage covers and protects wounds, shielding pain and enabling recovery. These stories do not deal with open wounds but provide glimpses into lives where the act of survival itself becomes resistance. The prose across the anthology is varied — spare and lyrical in some, conversational or fragmentary in others — reflecting the different textures of pain and endurance that the writers project.