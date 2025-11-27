Book Excerpt | Dharmendra: Not Just A He-Man By Rajiv Vijayakar

Dutta explains the actor’s dedication. ‘He was a natural actor, and because I could mould him the way I wanted, there was a comfort level. Dharam understood what he had to do, what he had to become! He reminded me of the legendary veteran actor Kanhaiyalal (Chaturvedi). If a producer went to him, he would be succinct after being told what his character would be. How much would he be paid, Kanhaiyalalji would ask. Of course, in this matter Dharam was the opposite, but you get the point: He was not interested in a detailed narration, as long as he knew that he was going to play, like say, the heroine’s father. Then Kanhaiyalal would say, “Bas aur nahin sunna, ladki ka baap hoon na (I am the girl’s father, right? That’s all I want to know)!”’