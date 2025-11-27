Book Excerpt | Dharmendra: Not Just A He-Man By Rajiv Vijayakar

Rajiv Vijayakar's 2018 biography, published by Rupa Publications, is an exhaustive account of the stalwart's life that looks even at those aspects of his career that remained underplayed in the public eye.

R
Rajiv Vijayakar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dharmendra: Not Just a He-Man by Rajiv Vijaykar
Dharmendra: Not Just a He-Man by Rajiv Vijaykar Photo: Rupa Publications
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra breathed his last on November 24 at the age of 89.

  • According to Rajiv Vijayakar's biography, his role in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Satyakam was among his own favourites.

  • His acting style was original and grounded; he never imitated other actors to emote in his roles.

Excerpted from ‘Dharmendra: Not just a He-Man' with permission from Rupa Publications.

The Unrewarded Actor

Dharmendra’s favourite among his own films is Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Satyakam, especially because of the climax. He reminisced, ‘My character was suffering from cancer and had lost his ability to talk. I had to convey Satyapriya’s anguish wordlessly, through my eyes only. At some point, my grandfather and spiritual guru, portrayed by Dadamoni (Ashok Kumar) walks into my room and tells me, “Now I can berate you to my heart’s content without any retaliation from you.” The words are bitter but they convey his love for me. I had to express I understood what my guru was saying, and that it was out of sheer love [that] he was admonishing me.’

He went on, ‘Next [in the film], my wife, Sharmila Tagore, who has been a silent witness to my uncompromising life, walks into the room with incriminating papers for me to sign that could relieve my family of poverty. For the sake of my wife and son, I agree to sign the papers. But before I can actually do it, Sharmila snatches the papers out of my hand and tears them. My character had to convey his deep, undying love and gratitude for the woman who has stood by his side, through thick and thin. It was a very tough scene to do. I thank Hrishida for the faith he reposed in me.’

Related Content
Related Content
Dharmendra - PTI
Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

BY Roshmila Bhattacharya

About his own favourite performances, apart from Satyakam, Dharam said, ‘Main badi baat nahin karna chahta (I don’t want to talk big), but I loved my performance in Seeta Aur Geeta—it was a small role but [it] had soul, and there were interesting nuances, like the way I light my cigarette. I loved my work in Hathyar and Ghazab too.’ In later interviews, he added Pratiggya to the list as well.

At the same time, the discrimination hurt. It was not just popularity that was the index here. As Abrar Alvi had told Guru Dutt, ‘The boy is an original, he does not copy anybody’—and this virtue was just the starting-point. ‘I never copied any star,’ Dharmendra admitted. ‘I changed my personality to the character, but no script was changed for me. If I had to weep, I would go back to the memory of a childhood tragedy. When it flashed before me, I would cry without glycerine.’ 

Dharmendra with Hema Malini - Imdb
Why Dharmendra’s Finest Performances Still Outshine Bollywood’s Award Winners

BY Mukul Kesavan

Thus, the malleable (as Alvi had predicted) Dharmendra could fit into any role, and had a natural penchant for comedy and romance, besides action and drama. Though his dancing skills were never great, he would serve the purpose in the few dance numbers that he did in his career. Emotions were his mainstay.

In a sense, he became and remained a complete actor.

Ironically, indeed, Dharmendra, as we have mentioned before, was only appreciated for ‘underplaying’ his roles, beginning with his early films Bandini and Anupama and even later in Satyakam, Naya Zamana, Dost and a few others. But when we observe his mindboggling variety in comedy in films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Pratiggya, Chupke Chupke, Ghazab and Yamla Pagla Deewana and the intensity of his work in Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, Jeevan Mrityu, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Samadhi, Loafer, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Aas Paas, Krodhi, Ghulami, Hathyar, Apne and others, we are indeed flummoxed that a man with such a range and capacity was never considered worthy of being among the elite acting league of Hindi film personalities.

Dharmendra reinvented the idea of the main protagonist, transforming from delicate to defiant, from the romantic dreamer to the embodiment of raw masculinity. - IMAGO / Imagebroker
Dharmendra: The Man Of His Own Making

BY Rashid Ali

‘Obviously his connect with audience was his greatest strength!’ J.P. Dutta told me. ‘He had this animal presence. You see, it’s very simple. It’s all about a presence you cannot explain.’

Dutta explains the actor’s dedication. ‘He was a natural actor, and because I could mould him the way I wanted, there was a comfort level. Dharam understood what he had to do, what he had to become! He reminded me of the legendary veteran actor Kanhaiyalal (Chaturvedi). If a producer went to him, he would be succinct after being told what his character would be. How much would he be paid, Kanhaiyalalji would ask. Of course, in this matter Dharam was the opposite, but you get the point: He was not interested in a detailed narration, as long as he knew that he was going to play, like say, the heroine’s father. Then Kanhaiyalal would say, “Bas aur nahin sunna, ladki ka baap hoon na (I am the girl’s father, right? That’s all I want to know)!”’ 

Remembering Dharmendra - Illustration
Evergreen Dharmendra: Twelve Roles That Defined The He-Man Of Hindi Cinema

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

And Dutta explained, ‘Do you understand the psyche? Main kar kya rahaa hoon (what am I doing in the story) was the most important. He would internalize, even for a character with which he was not familiar. We are all products of our experiences and he would draw from the experiences of his life. We can only throw out what we have gone through and taken in.’

Concluded Dutta, ‘Dharamji has never been given his due. And I blame the media for that! They even made fun of him—come on, there is much more to him. What an innings he has had. What a body of work. It is very special—he is very special!’

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live Updates: Accelerated Action Underway; Deepti Sharma Costliest So Far At INR 3.2 Cr

  2. Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Back From Women's Big Bash League to Support Smriti Mandhana

  3. Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League: POA On Verge Of Dominating Victory Over JKB

  4. On This Day: Remembering Phillip Hughes’ 2014 Tragedy And Its Lasting Impact On Cricket Safety

  5. From SMAT To T20 World Cup: Urvil Patel's 31-Ball Century Demands Selector's Attention

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Intensify Across State

  2. Politicians Bicker, BLOs Suffer: What's Killing The BLOs?

  3. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  4. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  5. Mumbai Weather Update: City Battles Severe Air Pollution Amid Temperature Fluctuations

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  2. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  3. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  4. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  5. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  4. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  5. NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

  6. Modi Hails Ahmedabad Winning Commonwealth 2030 Bid

  7. 'Satire Not Illegal', 'Thin Skinned Officer': SRK Vs Wankhede Court Showdown

  8. Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted as Weather System Deepens over Bay