Kashmir Sees Snowfall And Rain As Chillai-Kalan Winter Period Begins

Snowfall was recorded in Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Sadhna Top as Chillai-Kalan began on Sunday.
Rain in Srinagar and other plains ended a prolonged dry spell linked to rising seasonal illnesses.
The weather department has forecast more rain and snowfall in Kashmir over the next 48 hours.
Snowfall returned to the higher reaches of Kashmir and rain lashed the plains on Sunday as Chillai-Kalan, the Valley’s harshest 40-day winter phase, began with precipitation after a prolonged dry spell, offering relief to residents, according to PTI.
Officials said fresh snowfall was recorded at the Gulmarg tourist resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, where nearly two inches of snow had accumulated. According to PTI, snowfall was also reported from Sonamarg on the Srinagar–Kargil highway, where it began early on Sunday morning and continued till the last reports were received.
Sadhna Top, the mountain pass linking the Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control with the main Kashmir Valley, received moderate snowfall, with around six inches accumulating since Saturday night, PTI reported, citing officials.
Rainfall was reported across the plains of the Valley, including Srinagar, where light rain began overnight and continued intermittently on Sunday, according to PTI.
The fresh precipitation brought an end to an extended dry spell that had led to a rise in common ailments such as cough and cold, particularly among children and the elderly, PTI reported.
Locally, rain and snow on the first day of Chillai-Kalan are viewed as a favourable sign and a precursor to adequate snowfall during the winter season. A dry winter last year had caused difficulties for residents and adversely affected the tourism sector.
Chillai-Kalan, also known as the ‘big cold’ period, will conclude on January 30. It will be followed by Chillai-Khurd (small cold) and Chillai-Bacha (baby cold), marking the gradual easing of winter conditions in the Valley.
(With inputs from PTI)