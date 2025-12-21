Kashmir Sees Snowfall And Rain As Chillai-Kalan Winter Period Begins

Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Sadhna Top receive fresh snow; prolonged dry spell ends across the Valley

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kashmir snowfall, Chillai Kalan, Gulmarg snowfall, Sonamarg snow
Air, Roadways Remain Blocked On Second Day As Kashmir Sees Heavy Snowfall File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Snowfall was recorded in Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Sadhna Top as Chillai-Kalan began on Sunday.

  • Rain in Srinagar and other plains ended a prolonged dry spell linked to rising seasonal illnesses.

  • The weather department has forecast more rain and snowfall in Kashmir over the next 48 hours.

Snowfall returned to the higher reaches of Kashmir and rain lashed the plains on Sunday as Chillai-Kalan, the Valley’s harshest 40-day winter phase, began with precipitation after a prolonged dry spell, offering relief to residents, according to PTI.

Officials said fresh snowfall was recorded at the Gulmarg tourist resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, where nearly two inches of snow had accumulated. According to PTI, snowfall was also reported from Sonamarg on the Srinagar–Kargil highway, where it began early on Sunday morning and continued till the last reports were received.

Sadhna Top, the mountain pass linking the Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control with the main Kashmir Valley, received moderate snowfall, with around six inches accumulating since Saturday night, PTI reported, citing officials.

Rainfall was reported across the plains of the Valley, including Srinagar, where light rain began overnight and continued intermittently on Sunday, according to PTI.

The Meteorological Department has forecast an increase in snowfall and rainfall across Kashmir over the next 48 hours, officials said.

The fresh precipitation brought an end to an extended dry spell that had led to a rise in common ailments such as cough and cold, particularly among children and the elderly, PTI reported.

Related Content
Related Content

Locally, rain and snow on the first day of Chillai-Kalan are viewed as a favourable sign and a precursor to adequate snowfall during the winter season. A dry winter last year had caused difficulties for residents and adversely affected the tourism sector.

Chillai-Kalan, also known as the ‘big cold’ period, will conclude on January 30. It will be followed by Chillai-Khurd (small cold) and Chillai-Bacha (baby cold), marking the gradual easing of winter conditions in the Valley.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup Final: Blue Colts Struggling To Contain Minhas | PAK U19 149/2 (22)

  2. India Squad For T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Unfortunate Players To Miss Out Including Shubman Gill

  3. India Squad For T20 World Cup: Big Talking Points From Ajit Agarkar And Co's Selection Calls

  4. Richard Ngarava Appointed Zimbabwe Test And ODI Captain After Craig Ervine Steps Down

  5. Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped From India's T20 World Cup Squad? Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Explain

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  3. No Conclusive Evidence Linking High AQI to Lung Disease: Govt

  4. BJP Alleges Mamata Banerjee Fuelling Hindu–Muslim Tensions Before Bengal Polls

  5. To Men Who Write Women Off

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Epstein Files Mention Massage Techniques And Ayurveda From India

  2. Iran Executes Man Accused Of Spying For Israel

  3. Italian Police Arrest 384 In Major Anti-Drug Operation; 1.4 Tonnes Of Drugs Seized

  4. U.S. Airstrikes In Syria Kill Five Islamic State members, Monitor Says

  5. Imran Khan, His Wife Sentenced To 17 Years In Jail In Corruption Case

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm