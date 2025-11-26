RJD Declares Rabri Devi Will Not Vacate Circular Road Bungalow

He warned the ruling coalition against underestimating the RJD, citing voting figures from the recent assembly elections. “The ruling NDA should remember that we may be in the opposition, but in the recent assembly elections, we got more votes than any of its constituents. As per the Election Commission, we got more than one crore votes while the BJP, the NDA's largest constituent, got less than 90 lakh. So they better not try to belittle us.”