RJD Declares Rabri Devi Will Not Vacate Circular Road Bungalow

The statement came from RJD’s Bihar unit president, Mangani Lal Mandal, a day after the state building construction department ordered Rabri Devi to move to 39, Hardinge Road.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
RJD Declares Rabri Devi Will Not Vacate Circular Road Bungalow
Rabri Devi Photo: IMAGO/Hindustan Times
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday asserted that former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi will continue to reside at her long-occupied government bungalow.

  • Mandal alleged that the government’s move reflected bias.

  • He warned the ruling coalition against underestimating the RJD, citing voting figures from the recent assembly elections.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday asserted that former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi will continue to reside at her long-occupied government bungalow, rejecting the state government’s recent directive asking her to relocate.

The statement came from RJD’s Bihar unit president, Mangani Lal Mandal, a day after the state building construction department ordered Rabri Devi to move to 39, Hardinge Road, officially designated as the residence for the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.

Speaking to the media, Mandal made the party’s stand unequivocally clear: the residence at 10, Circular Road, located just opposite the chief minister’s official address at 1, Anney Marg, “will not be vacated, come what may.”

Mandal alleged that the government’s move reflected bias. “The decision smacks of malice the ruling NDA harbours for our leader Lalu Prasad. Why did Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wait for two decades before earmarking a government bungalow for the leader of the opposition in the legislative council? And if it was necessary, why did the government not earmark 10, Circular Road? They should have considered the fact that its occupants, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, have both served as chief ministers.”

Related Content
Related Content

State minister Santosh Kumar Suman, however, maintained that the bungalow had originally been allotted to Rabri Devi under an earlier rule granting lifetime accommodation to former chief ministers. That policy, he pointed out, was withdrawn following an Allahabad High Court judgment.

“That provision had to be scrapped following an Allahabad High Court ruling a few years ago. In any case, we are not depriving Rabri Devi of the bungalow. Moreover, the government has the right to decide which bungalow should be allotted to whom,” Suman said.

Mandal countered that the move was politically motivated. “Nitish Kumar has taken the decision to curry favour with the BJP. The JD(U) supremo has been rattled by the aggression of his alliance partner, which has forced him to give up the Home portfolio he held so dear. So, knowing the BJP's ill-will towards Lalu ji, Nitish Kumar has tried to appease Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ilk by insulting our leader.”

He warned the ruling coalition against underestimating the RJD, citing voting figures from the recent assembly elections. “The ruling NDA should remember that we may be in the opposition, but in the recent assembly elections, we got more votes than any of its constituents. As per the Election Commission, we got more than one crore votes while the BJP, the NDA's largest constituent, got less than 90 lakh. So they better not try to belittle us.”

Mandal had addressed the press after a party meeting held to assess the RJD’s steep decline in seats which reduced from 75 in the previous assembly to 25 this time. Despite the setback, he insisted the party had not been defeated. “We did not lose the elections. It was the system that worked against us. We should consider ourselves as victors and not losers.”

Highlighting the resource gap between the RJD and its rivals, he added, “Just look at the enormous resources BJP-led NDA had. Our leader Tejashwi Yadav had to put up against their fleet of helicopters and chartered plans, the large amount of money donated by big business houses. We must not think that we have lost.”

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Biratnagar Kings Vs Chitwan Rhinos Live Score, Nepal Premier League: BIK Reeling In Chase Of 175-Run Target

  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 1 LIVE Score: UP Beat Goa, Urvil Patel Dismantles Services, Mizoram Beat Nagaland

  3. India Vs South Africa: Gautam Gambhir Says BCCI Will Decide His Future After Test Whitewash

  4. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: SA Beat IND By 408 Runs In Guwahati To Seal Series After 25 Years

  5. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Indians Suffer Their Heaviest Defeat In Longest Format - Check Full Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  2. Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Record-Breaking Cold Grips State in November 2025

  3. Parts Of Jharkhand In Grip of Cold, Gumla Witnesses Lowest Temperature

  4. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  5. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  3. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

  4. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  5. 'Everything is Soaked': Winter Rains In Gaza Bring New Misery for Palestinians

Latest Stories

  1. Four Dead As Fire Tears Through Hong Kong High-Rise In Tai Po

  2. November 26, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Leo, And Pisces

  3. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  4. India Constitution Day: Rights, Duties And Need For Fraternity Today

  5. Nearly 14 Lakh SIR Forms Marked ‘Uncollectable’ in West Bengal: Election Commission

  6. India’s New Labour Codes Take Effect | All You Need To Know

  7. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Assigned New House, Must Vacate Long-Time Bungalow

  8. Safdarjung’s Pioneering Renal Transplant Milestone Saves 11-Year-Old