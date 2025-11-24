Rabri Devi Seeks Transfer Of CBI, ED Cases Citing Bias

Former Bihar CM moves plea claiming “reasonable apprehension” that Special Judge is biased in land-for-jobs and IRCTC scam cases

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rabri Devi, CBI cases, ED cases, Bihar CM
This marks the latest development in the ongoing legal proceedings involving Devi, as she seeks to have the trials conducted in a court she perceives as impartial. Photo: IMAGO/Hindustan Times
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rabri Devi seeks transfer of four CBI and ED cases citing judicial bias.

  • Plea claims Special Judge Vishal Gogne is “unduly inclined towards prosecution.”

  • Court expected to hear the plea later on Monday.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Monday filed a plea seeking the transfer of cases registered against her by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), citing a “reasonable apprehension” that she would not receive fair and impartial justice.

According to PTI, Devi is named as an accused in four cases, including the land-for-jobs and IRCTC scam cases, which are currently being heard by Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

The IRCTC hotel scam revolves around alleged irregularities in awarding operational contracts for two IRCTC hotels, located in Puri, Odisha, and Ranchi, Jharkhand. - Photo: PTI
Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav Charged In IRCTC Hotel Scam Ahead Of Bihar Polls

BY Outlook News Desk

The plea, submitted before the Principal District and Sessions Judge, stated: “The applicant (Devi) is having a bonafide and reasonable apprehension that fair and impartial justice will not be rendered by the Special Judge and that the conduct of the Special Judge during the proceedings in all cases appears to be unduly inclined towards the prosecution and bias which can be seen from number of instances of the case proceedinds/order.”

Reported PTI, the petition emphasised that there existed “a reasonable apprehension of bias” and argued that, in the interest of justice, the cases should be transferred to another court of competent jurisdiction.

Related Content
Related Content
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition RJD Rabri Devi - PTI
Bihar: Rabri Devi Alleges CM Nitish Kumar 'Disrespected' Her At State Legislative Council | Details

BY Outlook News Desk

PTI reported that the court is expected to consider the matter later in the day.

This marks the latest development in the ongoing legal proceedings involving Devi, as she seeks to have the trials conducted in a court she perceives as impartial.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Karnali Yaks Vs Sudur Paschim Royals LIVE Score, NPL 2025: SPR Set Target of 140 Runs, KAY Innings Underway

  2. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

  3. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

  4. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: When Was India Last Asked To Follow-On At Home – Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  4. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  5. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Dissolves All Units After Bihar Poll Rout

  4. The Life and Times of Madvi Hidma 

  5. The Pamphlet Man: An Indian Professor’s Quest To Heal A Divided World

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  2. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  3. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  4. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  5. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

World News

  1. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  2. G20 Security Success Must Become Standard For Citizens, Says Expert

  3. You Should Have Warned Us G20 is So Tough, We Might Have Run Away”: Ramaphosa’s Jibe At PM Modi

  4. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

  5. Russia Claims Capture Of Three More Villages In East Ukraine

Latest Stories

  1. Dharmendra Dies At 89: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar Pay Emotional Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood

  2. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: BIK Beat JKB By 9 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  6. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  7. Horoscope Today, November 24, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  8. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy