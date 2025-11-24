Rabri Devi Seeks Transfer Of CBI, ED Cases Citing Bias

Rabri Devi seeks transfer of four CBI and ED cases citing judicial bias.
Plea claims Special Judge Vishal Gogne is “unduly inclined towards prosecution.”
Court expected to hear the plea later on Monday.
Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Monday filed a plea seeking the transfer of cases registered against her by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), citing a “reasonable apprehension” that she would not receive fair and impartial justice.
According to PTI, Devi is named as an accused in four cases, including the land-for-jobs and IRCTC scam cases, which are currently being heard by Special Judge Vishal Gogne.
The plea, submitted before the Principal District and Sessions Judge, stated: “The applicant (Devi) is having a bonafide and reasonable apprehension that fair and impartial justice will not be rendered by the Special Judge and that the conduct of the Special Judge during the proceedings in all cases appears to be unduly inclined towards the prosecution and bias which can be seen from number of instances of the case proceedinds/order.”
Reported PTI, the petition emphasised that there existed “a reasonable apprehension of bias” and argued that, in the interest of justice, the cases should be transferred to another court of competent jurisdiction.
PTI reported that the court is expected to consider the matter later in the day.
This marks the latest development in the ongoing legal proceedings involving Devi, as she seeks to have the trials conducted in a court she perceives as impartial.
(With inputs from PTI)