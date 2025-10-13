Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav Charged In IRCTC Hotel Scam Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Delhi court frames criminal conspiracy and corruption charges in alleged IRCTC hotel contract irregularities.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lalu Prasad And Rabri Devi CBI chargesheet Bihar Polls IRCTC Hotel Scam IRCTC case latest news
The IRCTC hotel scam revolves around alleged irregularities in awarding operational contracts for two IRCTC hotels, located in Puri, Odisha, and Ranchi, Jharkhand. Photo: PTI
  • Delhi court frames charges against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav in IRCTC hotel scam.

  • Alleged irregularities in contracts for IRCTC hotels in Puri and Ranchi form the basis of CBI charges.

  • All accused have pleaded not guilty, trial scheduled ahead of Bihar assembly polls.

A court on Monday framed charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav, the state’s Leader of Opposition, in the alleged IRCTC hotel scam case, ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne framed common charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating against Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav, while Lalu Prasad Yadav was additionally charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act. All three have pleaded not guilty. A detailed order in the case is awaited.

According to PTI, the charges stem from a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities between 2004 and 2014. BNR hotels of the Indian Railways in Puri and Ranchi were transferred to IRCTC and later leased to Sujata Hotels Private Limited, based in Patna, for operations, maintenance, and upkeep. The agency alleged that the tender process was rigged to favour Sujata Hotels.

The chargesheet also names IRCTC group general managers V K Asthana and R K Goyal, along with Vijay Kochhar and Vinay Kochhar, directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of Chanakya Hotel. Delight Marketing Company, now known as Lara Projects, and Sujata Hotels Private Limited have also been named as accused firms. Earlier, on 24 September, the court had directed all accused to appear physically for the hearing on framing of charges, PTI reported.

What Is The IRCTC Hotel Scam?

The IRCTC hotel scam revolves around alleged irregularities in awarding operational contracts for two IRCTC hotels, located in Puri, Odisha, and Ranchi, Jharkhand. According to the CBI, between 2004 and 2014, the BNR hotels were first transferred to IRCTC and later leased to Sujata Hotels Private Limited, a Patna-based firm, for maintenance, operations, and upkeep.

The agency alleges that the tender process was manipulated to favour Sujata Hotels, giving it an undue advantage over other bidders.

Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and their son Tejashwi Yadav, are accused of being part of a criminal conspiracy in this deal. The charges also name several IRCTC officials and the directors of Sujata Hotels.

The case gained attention as it involves high-profile political figures and has legal proceedings coinciding with Bihar assembly elections, raising questions about governance and corruption in public contracts.

(With inputs from PTI)

