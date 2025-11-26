Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Assigned New House, Must Vacate Long-Time Bungalow

The reassignment comes as part of a wider exercise of reallocation of government bungalows after the new NDA government assumed office under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition RJD Rabri Devi
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition RJD Rabri Devi Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Rabri Devi must vacate 10, Circular Road — the family’s residence for nearly 20 years — after being allotted a new house on Hardinge Road by the state government.

  • The reallocation comes soon after the formation of the new NDA government in Bihar and appears to be part of a broader reorganisation of official residences.

  • The move has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition, who allege political motives, while the ruling party says the reassignment follows formal protocol.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi has been asked to surrender her long-time official residence at 10, Circular Road in Patna. Under a notification issued by the state’s Building Construction Department, she has been allotted House No. 39 on Hardinge Road. The circular requires her to vacate the bungalow she and her family have occupied for nearly two decades. The 10, Circular Road house has long served as the home base for the Lalu Prasad Yadav–Rabri Devi family and functioned as a camp office for the RJD.

PTI reported that the reassignment comes as part of a wider exercise of reallocation of government bungalows after the new NDA government assumed office under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The notice was issued by Shiv Ranjan, joint secretary-cum-estate officer of the Building Construction Department.

The decision has sparked criticism from RJD leaders, who claim it is politically motivated and amounts to a “vendetta.” Party spokespersons argue that the move aims to humiliate their family. The BJP, meanwhile, defended the change, stating that the reallocation is being done strictly in accordance with rules.

Tags

