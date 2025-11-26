Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Assigned New House, Must Vacate Long-Time Bungalow

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi has been asked to surrender her long-time official residence at 10, Circular Road in Patna. Under a notification issued by the state’s Building Construction Department, she has been allotted House No. 39 on Hardinge Road. The circular requires her to vacate the bungalow she and her family have occupied for nearly two decades. The 10, Circular Road house has long served as the home base for the Lalu Prasad Yadav–Rabri Devi family and functioned as a camp office for the RJD.