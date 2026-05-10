What Lies Beneath: Review of Paul Zacharia’s ‘50 Stories’

In ‘A Complaint About the Public Library at Yesupuram’, Zacharia draws the reader into a story framed as a letter, a ‘complaint’ written by a book to the Master of the Yesupuram Public Library. While the device is not unfamiliar, Zacharia gives it a touch of originality: here, the community of books speaks with a collective voice, expressing more than what is usually said about a library as a space. He suggests that books, like people, are vulnerable. They seek not only physical care but also attention to their inner lives, their stories, their voices, especially when they lie unread and forgotten. This simple premise becomes a gentle reflection on neglect, memory, and existence. The surreal element in the story is subtle and humane. It does not distance us with strangeness; instead, it reveals a world that feels close, almost ordinary. Zacharia’s vision is not of an unfamiliar realm, but of a space that already surrounds us waiting for our notice or attention.