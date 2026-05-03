Book Review | Zoramthanga’s Memoir Stays With The Insurgency And Leaves The Peace At A Distance

In this, the book does something that much writing on the Northeast has struggled to do: it restores agency. The account stays with those inside the movement, close to how it was organised and how it moved. The sections on foreign contacts carry this further. There are visits to Pakistan and China, meetings with officials, requests for arms, discussions over routes and transport. These are not presented as a grand strategy. They appear as part of the work that had to be done. The movement comes through as connected, alert to the world beyond Mizoram and shaped by those exchanges, as much as by what was happening on the ground.