Book Review | Zoramthanga’s Memoir Stays With The Insurgency And Leaves The Peace At A Distance

Summary of this article
From Guerrilla Fighter to Chief Minister is the memoir of former Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga.
It is published by Penguin Random House and was released in 2026.
The account presents Mizoram’s incorporation into India as having occurred without the consent of its people, setting the stage for insurgency and, eventually, the 1986 Peace Accord
Memoirs by former insurgents tend to do one of two things: justify the past or tidy it up. Zoramthanga’s From Guerrilla Fighter to Chief Minister does neither too neatly. It is less interested in settling scores than in recalling what it felt like to live through a movement that was, for long stretches, defined by uncertainty, hunger,and waiting.
Zoramthanga writes about the Mizo insurgency years without flourish. There are jungle camps, furtive border crossings and the constant knowledge of being hunted. But what lingers is not the drama of rebellion so much as its texture: the slow grind of survival, the discipline it demands and the quiet ways in which conviction hardens over time. In places, the material carries the outline of a life that might easily be rendered as spectacle, a succession of escapes, missions and improbable journeys across borders. The memoir resists that temptation. It flattens the drama into routine, and in doing so, makes the experience more credible.
The cover offers a tidy narrative. A younger Zoramthanga stands armed and watchful; an older one, composed, occupies the role of a statesman. Between the two lies the promise of resolution. The opening pages complicate that promise. A dedication to “The thousands of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Mizoram” situates the narrative firmly within the moral language of the movement it describes. This is not a memoir that steps outside its past. It carries it forward, intact and largely unquestioned.
To read this book only as an individual life, however, is to miss its larger setting. Insurgency in Northeast India has rarely been reducible to law-and-order narratives. It has been, more often, about self-determination in a landscape, where borders arrived late and abruptly. As James C. Scott has argued about upland societies, these were regions that states struggled to fully incorporate, spaces where people did not cross borders so much as find borders crossing them. The map drawn in 1947 changed the ground on which people were already living. Much of what followed in the Northeast can be read as a response to that reordering.
The book compresses this history into a confident arc. Mizoram’s incorporation into India is presented as having occurred without the consent of its people, setting the stage for insurgency and, eventually, the 1986 Peace Accord. Much of the mess that usually comes with such histories is left out. Zoramthanga acknowledges the limits of memory, the absence of records from the underground years and the role of faith in shaping both his life and this account. The memoir, he suggests, is assembled as much from recollection as from documentation, and is written for a generation that inherits the story rather than lives it.
The structure of the book mirrors the insurgency it describes. The opening section, “Glimpses of Growing Up,” is brief, almost impatient. Childhood and education are sketched quickly, as if to clear the ground. The narrative gathers force only once the insurgency begins. From there, it expands into a dense record of movement across regions, across borders and across political worlds. The book reads like a cartography of insurgency: operations across Aizawl, Lunglei and Champhai; movements into the Chin Hills; missions to East Pakistan, to China, to Islamabad, to Geneva. What emerges is not simply a rebellion, but a network.
This is where the memoir is most alive. It remembers the insurgency not as an abstraction, but as a series of lived, logistical realities, routes, contacts, risks and improvisations. The geography it reconstructs is transnational, stretching from the Chin Hills to East Pakistan and beyond. It is a landscape shaped less by ideology than by necessity. Decisions are contingent, alliances provisional and survival often dependent on improvisation.
In this, the book does something that much writing on the Northeast has struggled to do: it restores agency. The account stays with those inside the movement, close to how it was organised and how it moved. The sections on foreign contacts carry this further. There are visits to Pakistan and China, meetings with officials, requests for arms, discussions over routes and transport. These are not presented as a grand strategy. They appear as part of the work that had to be done. The movement comes through as connected, alert to the world beyond Mizoram and shaped by those exchanges, as much as by what was happening on the ground.
At the same time, this is a narrative told from within. The Mizo insurgency is rendered as an experience rather than interrogated as a process. Its internal logic is preserved, but its contradictions are less fully explored. The costs of the movement, particularly for those outside it, remain at the edges of the account. This is common to political memoirs, which tend to privilege proximity over distance. But it does shape how the story is told.
The book’s most interesting turn comes when the narrative moves from insurgency to governance. If the first half is shaped by movement, the second is shaped by restraint. The shift is not presented as triumphal; it is awkward, incomplete and at times, uneasy. The language becomes more measured, the detail less granular.
What does it mean to exchange the certainties of rebellion for the ambiguities of statecraft? Zoramthanga does not fully resolve this question, but the book is strongest when it allows the tension to remain. Peace, here, is not a moral endpoint. It is a political process, negotiated and fragile.
Yet, this is also where the narrative begins to thin. The later sections—covering negotiations, political transition and governance—are more compressed. The transformation from insurgent to administrator is acknowledged, but not explored with the same depth as the years of underground life. The emphasis remains on how the movement endured, rather than on how it was transformed.
There are, inevitably, silences. Internal fractures within the movement are touched lightly, if at all. Like most political memoirs, this one remembers selectively. Some of the formative relationships and rivalries that shaped the Mizo insurgency’s early years remain largely unaddressed. Figures such as Tunkhopum Baite and the role of the Chin Liberation Army, whose early collaboration and cross-border networks intersected closely with the rise of the Mizo National Front, are absent from the narrative. So too are the more uncomfortable episodes that followed, including Baite’s killing in 1967. Their omission does not weaken the memoir’s immediacy, but it does narrow its historical field, keeping the story anchored within the movement’s own centre of gravity.
These omissions point to a larger feature of the book. This is not a memoir that seeks distance from its own past. It remains, throughout, within the frame of the movement it describes. That is both its strength and its limitation. It offers a rare account from within—one that does not read like a manifesto. But it also resists the kind of distance that might complicate its own narrative.
From Guerrilla Fighter to Chief Minister does not try to tell the whole history of Mizoram’s insurgency. It stays with one life moving through it. In doing so, it holds on to how the movement saw itself, from the inside, and how it moved across places, people and decisions. The memoir is at its strongest in these years. It stays close to the ground, how things were done, how people moved and how the movement held together. What comes after is thinner. The shift into government is there, but not with the same weight.
What stays with you is the way the story is told. It comes from within, not from above. For a region that has long been written about from a distance, that shift matters. The book does not step back to explain everything. It stays where it began. The movement is remembered in detail. The peace that followed is kept at a distance. That gap runs through the book. It is also where the book does its most honest work.