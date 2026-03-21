Ecological Sacrifice At The Altar Of Frontier Development In The Great Nicobar And Arunachal Pradesh 

This question becomes sharper when viewed alongside developments in Arunachal Pradesh, where hydropower expansion in river basins such as the Siang and Subansiri is expected to affect extensive forested and riverine landscapes. Public assessments and environmental reviews have repeatedly underscored the scale of tree felling, submergence, and ecological disturbance associated with such projects, even as compensatory afforestation is proposed in geographically distant mainland regions. While this may satisfy regulatory requirements, it rests on a flawed ecological premise that forest loss in a fragile Himalayan watershed can be offset through plantations in ecologically dissimilar terrains. Such equivalence is administrative, not ecological.