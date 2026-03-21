Ecological Sacrifice At The Altar Of Frontier Development In The Great Nicobar And Arunachal Pradesh 

Summary of this article
Frontier regions such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh occupy a central place in India’s strategic imagination and their development is pivotal to economic progress.
Yet, they remain peripheral in institutional decision-making processes that shape infrastructure and environmental policy.
The core policy challenge here is not development versus conservation, but abstraction versus ecological realism.
When the National Green Tribunal declined to interfere with the environmental clearance granted to the ₹81,000-crore Great Nicobar infrastructure project, while acknowledging its strategic importance and the presence of “adequate safeguards”, the decision signalled more than a routine legal milestone. It reflected an emerging institutional disposition: large infrastructure in ecologically sensitive frontier regions is increasingly assessed through a balance of strategic necessity and procedural compliance, rather than through the ecological specificity of the landscapes being transformed.
The Great Nicobar project, spread over roughly 166 sq km and involving the diversion of about 130 sq km of forest land, represents one of India’s most ambitious attempts to reshape a remote island into a transhipment hub with a port, airport, township and power infrastructure. Its justification rests on strategic geography, proximity to major sea lanes, maritime logistics, and India’s Indo-Pacific ambitions. Yet, the scale of ecological alteration embedded in this vision raises a fundamental policy question: how should development be approached in frontier ecosystems where environmental loss is neither easily reversible nor territorially substitutable?
This question becomes sharper when viewed alongside developments in Arunachal Pradesh, where hydropower expansion in river basins such as the Siang and Subansiri is expected to affect extensive forested and riverine landscapes. Public assessments and environmental reviews have repeatedly underscored the scale of tree felling, submergence, and ecological disturbance associated with such projects, even as compensatory afforestation is proposed in geographically distant mainland regions. While this may satisfy regulatory requirements, it rests on a flawed ecological premise that forest loss in a fragile Himalayan watershed can be offset through plantations in ecologically dissimilar terrains. Such equivalence is administrative, not ecological.
Seen together, the trajectories of Great Nicobar and Arunachal Pradesh reveal a broader pattern in India’s development strategy—the concentration of large-scale infrastructure in frontier geographies, islands, border states and highland regions that are geopolitically significant but environmentally fragile. In these spaces, infrastructure is framed less as a developmental choice and more as a strategic imperative. Ports enhance maritime presence, dams promise energy security and connectivity projects signal territorial consolidation. The vocabulary of national interest, in turn, subtly reshapes the thresholds of environmental scrutiny.
In the case of Great Nicobar, the strategic logic is explicit. Its location near major global shipping routes and the Malacca Strait positions the island as a potential maritime logistics hub in the Bay of Bengal. The tribunal’s emphasis on balancing environmental safeguards with strategic considerations reflects this dual framing. However, regulatory balance does not necessarily translate into ecological balance, particularly in a biodiversity-rich island ecosystem that forms part of a biosphere reserve and is home to indigenous communities such as the Shompen and Nicobarese, whose lives remain deeply intertwined with forest and coastal ecologies.
A similar tension characterises hydropower expansion in Arunachal Pradesh. The eastern Himalayas are not merely energy corridors; they are seismically sensitive, ecologically dense, and hydrologically complex landscapes. Large reservoirs alter river systems, fragment forest habitats and reshape ecological processes in ways that compensatory plantations elsewhere cannot meaningfully replicate. Forests in such frontier ecosystems perform layered functions—regulating water flows, sustaining biodiversity and supporting local livelihoods that monoculture afforestation cannot replace.
What emerges across these geographically distant cases is the gradual formation of a “sacrificial frontier” within India’s development paradigm. Frontier regions are invoked as strategic assets for economic ‘progress’, yet their ecological and social complexity is often compressed within technocratic approval processes. Environmental impact is quantified, mitigated and administratively redistributed through offset mechanisms that privilege measurable compliance over ecological integrity.
The compensatory afforestation regime illustrates this structural asymmetry. By allowing ecological loss in biodiversity hotspots to be offset through plantations in distant states, policy frameworks implicitly treat ecosystems as interchangeable. This may fulfil statutory obligations, but it obscures the irreversible loss of primary forests, endemic habitats and locally embedded ecological knowledge tied to specific terrains. Over time, such substitution produces a silent ecological deficit—compliant on paper, cumulative in ecological consequence.
There is also a governance dimension that merits closer scrutiny. Frontier regions such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh occupy a central place in India’s strategic imagination, yet remain peripheral in institutional decision-making processes that shape infrastructure and environmental policy. Consultations are conducted and safeguards prescribed, but the distance between mainland policy design and frontier ecological realities persists. Development planning is frequently guided by strategic mapping and feasibility metrics, with insufficient integration of long-term ecological baselines or region-specific environmental knowledge.
This is not an argument against infrastructure in frontier regions. Strategic connectivity, energy generation and maritime infrastructure are legitimate components of statecraft, particularly in an era of geopolitical competition and shifting supply chains. India’s island territories and Himalayan borderlands cannot remain infrastructurally stagnant. However, the sequencing and justification of development in these regions reveal a deeper spatial imbalance: strategic imperatives tend to accelerate approvals, while ecological and social concerns are accommodated primarily through mitigation frameworks.
The core policy challenge, therefore, is not development versus conservation, but abstraction versus ecological realism. Frontier regions are often imagined as underutilised strategic spaces awaiting transformation, rather than as ecologically complex and socially inhabited landscapes. When development is guided primarily by strategic cartography, forests, coastlines and river basins risk being reduced to interchangeable sites of infrastructure deployment.
As India expands its infrastructure footprint from the Nicobar Islands to the eastern Himalayas, the critical question is not whether development should proceed, but how its ecological costs are spatially distributed and politically justified. A model that localises ecological disruption in frontier regions while compensating for it elsewhere may generate regulatory clearance and strategic momentum. In the long run, however, it risks institutionalising a geography of ecological sacrifice, where the country’s most sensitive ecosystems absorb disproportionate transformation in the name of national progress.
A more durable approach would move beyond compliance arithmetic towards region-specific ecological governance, transparent consultation with indigenous communities and environmental assessments that recognise the non-substitutability of frontier ecosystems. Strategic infrastructure may shape India’s geopolitical future. Its sustainability, however, will depend on whether development policy treats frontier landscapes not as expendable peripheries, but as foundational ecological assets within the national territory.
As India expands its infrastructure footprint from the Nicobar Islands to the eastern Himalayas, the critical question is not whether development should proceed, but how its ecological costs are distributed and justified. A model that localises ecological disruption in frontier regions while compensating for it elsewhere may generate regulatory clearance and strategic momentum. In the long run, however, it risks institutionalising a geography of ecological sacrifice, where the country’s most sensitive ecosystems absorb disproportionate transformation in the name of national progress.