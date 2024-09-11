When Discrimination Is Social, Why Should Reservation Be Economic?

Why do members of the upper castes fly off the handle whenever they hear the word “reservation”? Why are they unable to see the competence that is evident in the tribals, Dalits and Other Backward Castes (OBCs)? Why do those who see the need for a creamy layer provision in reservation for the tribals and the Dalits, not see the upper-caste monopoly, dynasty and nepotism that have been rampant in the higher judiciary for the last seven decades? To ensure that the higher judiciary remains under their control, the upper caste judges declared the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act passed by Parliament unconstitutional. They also ignored President Droupadi Murmu’s suggestion to replace the collegium system of appointing judges with a national-level competitive examination on the lines of those conducted by the UPSC. Is it difficult to see the bias inherent in the collegium system, which facilitates the appointment of mostly upper caste candidates as judges in the High Courts and the Supreme Court of the country, without holding any examination? I call upon the meritorious upper caste individuals, who are so consumed by concern for the weak tribals and Dalits, to lead by example: they should vacate their posts for the poor among them, who need reservation under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.