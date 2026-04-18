The Cock Crow Meal: How Breakfast Tells The Story Of Urban India| Book Review

First Bite travels through ten Indian cities breakfast by breakfast beginning with her in-laws’ Amritsar which is an overwhelming sensory experience of chhole and flaky kulchas through eatery after eatery as Chatterjee strives to find words to make each description different and capture the tastes hot off the tandoors. She also writes of the connection between Amritsar and Lahore foodwise and how Partition broke it apart though the tastes remained strong. In the same way she travels through Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Varanasi, Shillong, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. One encounters names that one expects in the cities that one knows. Ahmedabad’s historic eateries like the hole in the wall Chandravilas that serve fafda jalebi and more, the Chinese breakfast at Territy Bazaar in Kolkata and the layers that evolved over colonial times, not to mention Shillong’s roadside jadoh shops that serve early morning flaneurs and workers alike.