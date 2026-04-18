The Durian Flavour: A Timely Guide to Deepening India-ASEAN Ties | Book Review

However, it is important to remember that our meeting ‘in that unrecorded age’ was through the functional medium of trade and commerce, not through colonialism or proselytization. So too in today’s world, while civilizational affinity has a part to play, functional cooperation is the more certain foundation for our relations. The book explores this in some detail, going into every aspect of our relations with ASEAN – be it the civilizational and historical links or recent economic, defence, security and people-centred cooperation. It traces the growth of our relations from humble beginnings to the multi-faceted cooperation we see today. It also examines the dynamic context in which this relationship has grown mirroring the evolution of geopolitics in the region as well as events such as the Covid pandemic and its repercussions. Unfortunately, our economic engagement with ASEAN (especially in the context of RCEP) as well as the pace of our defence and security cooperation has, to a large extent, been hostage to the China factor.