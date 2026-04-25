Death Comes To Matheran: Revisiting A ‘Perfect Accident’ That Wasn’t |Book Review

The family is on the verge of a trip to Mumbai where the Jhaveris need to consult with a lawyer since their father’s uncle is busy trying to deprive them of all their property. Minwalla tells her story by intercutting conversations from that fateful Matheran weekend with the lives of Tara and Sameer, especially Tara who, for some reason, seems to have been cut off by her bestie Simone. What makes the events more suspicious is the fact that everyone involved seems to live in three adjoining multi-storyed buildings in Altamount Road and they have all grown up cheek by jowl with each other in the compounds since they were six.