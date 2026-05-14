Tara Sutaria's Cannes 2026 Debut: Actress Showcases Vintage Glamour In A Dramatic Black-And-White Helsa Gown

Tara Sutaria has made her Cannes 2026 debut. She opted for a dramatic black-and-white gown for her first look. The actress gave a pure Hollywood vibe in her outfit.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Updated on:
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Tara Sutaria Cannes debut
Tara Sutaria shares pics of her debut Cannes look Photo: Instagram/Tara Sutaria
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Tara Sutaria made her much-awaited Cannes debut at the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

  • She opted for a monochromatic look for her debut.

  • Here are the details of Tara Sutaria’s Cannes look.

Actor Tara Sutaria officially kicked off her Cannes 2026 journey on Day 2 of the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Sutaria made her Cannes debut in style and shared pics from her first day appearance at the prestigious film festival. She opted for a black-and-white Helsa gown, adding vintage glamour to her look.

Tara Sutaria Cannes look

The dramatic backless gown featured a structured sweetheart neckline and a flowing, voluminous black skirt with white lace detailing at the hem, perfectly complementing Tara’s svelte figure. She styled her hair with soft, voluminous waves, and for the jewellery, she wore statement earrings and a ring, exuding both sophistication and elegance.

She opted for minimal makeup with soft lashes, nude-brown lip, and bronzer for a sun-kissed look that complemented her retro look.

Tara completed her look with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps and cool cat-eye sunglasses.

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Sharing pics of her Cannes look on Instagram, Tara wrote, “Thrilled to be invited to Festival de Cannes and to be honoured at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala. Tomorrow eve is a big moment! Stay tuned..😉 Until then, some moments from day one.. ✨(sic).”

Have a look at the pics here.

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Stylist Tanya Ghavri has described her look as a "love letter to vintage glamour." Fans and celebs praised Tara's look as soon as she dropped her pics. Disha Patani wrote, "So beautiful", and added red heart emojis.

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On the work front, Tara Sutaria will be seen in Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, which will debut in theatres on June 4, 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth.

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