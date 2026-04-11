Book review |Beings and Beasts: Human–Animal Relations At The Margin

Susan Haris reads the death of Karuppi in Pariyerum Perumal as a powerful entry point into the entanglement of caste and animality. The animal here is not just a metaphor for Dalit suffering; it marks a shared terrain where the dehumanisation of Dalits and the expendability of animal life converge. Animality thus operates as a double trope, signifying both Dalit communities’ intimate ecological relations with animals and their historical degradation through such associations. This creates a core tension: in a context where “animal” is already caste-coded, the language of animal rights cannot be taken at face value. Haris argues that dominant environmental and animal rights discourses, often shaped by Savarna sensibilities, remain caste-blind and risk reinforcing hierarchies they claim to oppose. Against this, she proposes a Dalit-centred, multispecies ethics that takes seriously both the material lives of animals and the lived realities of caste, moving beyond metaphor toward a more grounded vision of justice.