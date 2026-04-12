The King, The Corpse, And The Curse: Book Review Of Vikram And Vetala - A Transformative Retelling

This transformative retelling of the widely known tales of the demon corpse and King Vikramaditya offer both suspense and unexpected warmth in equal measure.

Jinit Parmar
Jinit Parmar
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Vikram and Vetala - A Transformative Retelling review
Vikram and Vetala - A Transformative Retelling: The prose is lush and immersive, painting cemeteries, moonlit landscapes, and tense moral gambles in vivid, colourful detail. Photo: HarperCollins India
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Summary of this article

  • Unlike traditional versions, Douglas Penick includes three original elements: an origin story for the Vetala, a meaningful conclusion, and a modern emotional core that makes ancient tales resonate with today’s readers.

  • The 25 nested tales explore love, sorrow, sacrifice, and goddess power.

  • The king cannot win by force; only patient listening, truthful answers, and wit can break the cycle, leaving readers with a sharper grasp of moral questions and a lasting wonder for myth-making.

Imagine this: It is midnight. You are standing in an abandoned cemetery. The moon hides behind thick clouds, jackals howl somewhere in the darkness, and hanging upside down from a tree, like a giant, rotting bat, is a dead body. Now imagine that a dead body starts talking to you. Welcome to the strange, beautiful, terrifying and legendary world of Vikram and Vetala.

This transformative retelling of the widely known tales of the demon corpse and King Vikramaditya offer both suspense and unexpected warmth in equal measure.

Most versions of this ancient Indian legend just give you the twenty-five stories and say goodbye. But Douglas Penick does something special. He gives us three extra gifts. First, he provides an origin story for the Vetala: how did this spirit end up hanging from a tree in the first place? Second, he offers a satisfying conclusion to the overarching storyline, so the book does not just stop but actually ends with meaning. And third, he pours a modern heart into ancient bones.

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The prose is lush and immersive, painting cemeteries, moonlit landscapes, and tense moral gambles in vivid, colourful detail. Yet the emotions feel fresh. You will laugh at the dark humour. You will shiver at the horror. And you will nod at the wisdom. Penick respects the ancient roots but makes the tales breathe for today's reader.

The reading experience itself is a roller coaster ride through a graveyard. When the king first enters the cemetery, you feel genuine fear. When the Vetala starts a new story, you feel curious excitement. When the riddle is asked, your stomach tightens with nervous tension. And when the king answers, you feel relief, followed immediately by laughter as the corpse flies away again.

Penick's prose is darkly enchanting, which is the perfect phrase for it. He writes so well that you will smell the wet earth and hear the wind rustling through dead leaves. But here is the surprise: there is also warmth. The strange, reluctant friendship that grows between the living king and the dead spirit is oddly touching. They become storytelling partners trapped in a beautiful, horrible loop. The emotional tone balances suspense and warmth beautifully, making you care about both the teller and the listener.

Now, what about the twenty-five stories themselves? Every story is made up of smaller stories, and thus all these stories are part of even larger narratives, going back to the very beginning of time. Some of the Vetāla stories are incomplete, some are complex, most have recurring motifs; these occur in palaces, cremation grounds, jungle clearings, flower gardens, prayer rooms, and subterranean chambers. Tales exist within tales, one sequence of events explains another, in plays of instant, overpowering love, of profound sorrow, of yogis incarnating into different bodies and resurrecting the dead, of loyal watchmen and advisors, ladies with multiple grooms, ruthless, murderous husbands, incorruptible thieves, of self-inflicted death, of sacrifice, of the invincible power of the Great Goddess to annihilate and recreate life.

What is the deeper magic here? Why does this book stay with you long after you finish? Vetala says something important along the way, that stories were stolen from the gods, and that they are powerful, messy, and sometimes cruel. This book teaches you that storytelling, courage, and wit can bend fate. The king cannot defeat Vetala with a sword. He cannot run away. The only way out is through, by listening patiently, thinking carefully, and answering truthfully, again and again, twenty-five times. By the end, you are not just entertained. You have a sharper ability to grapple with moral questions. You see folklore not as old, dusty tales locked in museum cases, but as living, breathing maps of the human heart. Readers finish with a heightened appreciation for myth-making and a lasting sense of wonder about ancient tales and their modern resonance.

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