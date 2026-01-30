Anti-terror Operation Intensified In Kishtwar As Internet Suspension Extended

Security forces continue hunt for three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in snowbound Chatroo belt; mobile internet blocked in affected areas

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Kishtwar anti-terror operation J&K anti-terror operation Kishtwar encounter Anti-terror operation
A security officer during a search operation to track down and neutralise terrorists, in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Security forces intensified operations in Kishtwar’s Chatroo belt to track three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists.

  • Mobile internet services remain suspended in parts of the district till January 30 to prevent misuse.

  • Parallel search operations are underway in Poonch’s Surankote area following fresh inputs.

Security forces on Friday stepped up an ongoing anti-terror operation in the snowbound Chatroo belt of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir to trace and neutralise three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists believed to be hiding in the area, according to PTI.

Officials said mobile internet services have remained temporarily suspended within a six-kilometre radius covering Singhpora, Chingam and Chatroo to prevent any potential misuse by anti-national elements during the operation. Reported PTI, the suspension has been extended till 11:59 pm on January 30 under an order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department.

The operation was launched on January 18 and initially led to a fierce gunbattle in the Sonnar forest near Mandral-Singhpora, in which a paratrooper was killed and seven soldiers sustained injuries. PTI reported that the terrorists managed to flee the encounter, taking advantage of thick vegetation and difficult terrain.

Despite more than two feet of snowfall in the region, security forces have continued their search for the terrorists. Two additional encounters were reported at Mali Dana top on January 22 and Janseer-Kandiwar on January 25, but the terrorists once again slipped deeper into the forest area, officials said.

Mobile internet services in Singhpora, Chingam and Chatroo were initially suspended on January 23 amid the continuing operation. According to PTI, the suspension was ordered by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, the authorised officer under the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2024.

Officials said the decision was taken to prevent the possible use of high-speed mobile data services by anti-national elements, which could lead to a deterioration of public order.

Meanwhile, security forces have also launched a separate search operation in Pajja Morh, Nabana top and adjoining areas of the Surankote region in Poonch district after receiving information about the presence of two suspected persons. There had been no contact with the suspects so far, and the operation was continuing when last reports were received, officials told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
