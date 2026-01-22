Fresh Gunfight Erupts In Kishtwar As Security Forces Engage In Encounter

A fresh exchange of fire broke out on Thursday during an ongoing anti-terror operation in the upper reaches of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir.
Two to three terrorists, believed to be linked to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad, are suspected to be trapped in the dense forests of Singhpora.
A fresh exchange of fire erupted between security forces and militants on Thursday during an ongoing search operation in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said.
The operation began on Sunday in Sonnar village near Mandral-Singhpora in the Chatroo belt, triggering a gunfight in which one paratrooper was killed and seven other soldiers were injured.
Officials said fresh contact was established with the terrorists this morning in the dense forests of Singhpora.
Heavy firing between the two sides was continuing at the time of the last reports.
A major terrorist hideout was discovered near the encounter site on Monday, and several people were detained for questioning, officials added.
They said a group of two to three terrorists, believed to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), is trapped in the encounter zone.
