Dozens Of Livestock Killed In Kishtwar Landslide

Sheep and goats buried near Hasti bridge as shepherds escape unhurt

Dozens Of Livestock Killed In Kishtwar Landslide | Photo: Screengrab from video footage
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A landslide near the Hasti bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district killed dozens of sheep and goats on Wednesday.

  • The incident occurred while shepherds were crossing the area with their livestock; all shepherds managed to escape safely.

  • Heavy snowfall in higher reaches and rain in the plains over the past two days likely triggered the landslide.

Dozens of livestock, including sheep and goats, were killed in a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Wednesday, officials said.

The landslide struck near the Hasti bridge when a group of shepherds were crossing the area along with their livestock, the officials said.

They said several animals were buried under the debris, but the accompanying shepherds escaped unhurt.

The exact number of livestock that perished in the incident will only be known once the rescue operation is complete, the officials said.

Most parts of Jammu and Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and rainfall in the plains over the past two days. 

