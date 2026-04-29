Excuse Me, SIR?  Memories Of A Special Intensive Kind

Jostling and shoving we reached a long corridor with an even longer line – a seemingly never ending line which I had no idea where to join.

“Didi,” the lawyer told me after a dismayed gasp at the crowds, “go ahead. You’ll find a room with benches. Sit and wait for me.”

I was the only one who wasn’t carrying papers having left them to my lawyer’s devices. So I sat there and watched this strange snaking chaos of people.