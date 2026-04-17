Tax Raids on TMC Candidate, Proposer of Mamata Banerjee’s Nomination Before Polls

In this image posted on April 8, 2026, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate from Bhabanipur constituency, Mamata Banerjee, files her nomination in the state Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: @AITCofficial/X via PTI

In this image posted on April 8, 2026, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate from Bhabanipur constituency, Mamata Banerjee, files her nomination in the state Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: @AITCofficial/X via PTI