West Bengal SIR 2026 Photo Gallery: Cries Of Deleted Voters Struggling To Reclaim Their Democratic Rights
In the lead-up to the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls resulted in the deletion of nearly 91 lakh voter names statewide, a reduction of around 12% of the total electorate. The impact has been particularly heavy in several districts, including Murshidabad (especially Shamsherganj and Lalgola), Malda, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and others. This photo gallery captures the human stories and emotional struggles behind the statistics. From Shamsherganj and Milangarh (Daulatpur Gram Panchayet) in Malda to other affected areas, families and individuals are seen gathering old voter cards, Aadhaar documents, ration cards, and SIR deletion notices.
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