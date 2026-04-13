West Bengal SIR 2026 Photo Gallery: Cries Of Deleted Voters Struggling To Reclaim Their Democratic Rights

In the lead-up to the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls resulted in the deletion of nearly 91 lakh voter names statewide, a reduction of around 12% of the total electorate. The impact has been particularly heavy in several districts, including Murshidabad (especially Shamsherganj and Lalgola), Malda, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and others. This photo gallery captures the human stories and emotional struggles behind the statistics. From Shamsherganj and Milangarh (Daulatpur Gram Panchayet) in Malda to other affected areas, families and individuals are seen gathering old voter cards, Aadhaar documents, ration cards, and SIR deletion notices.

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West bengal SIR photo gallery
Deleted Voters are showing their documents at Daulatpur Gram Panchayet Milangarh Malda | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Voter Roll Revision 2026
People wait to submit petitions before the Special Tribunal after their names were deleted from the Special Intensive Revision final voter list ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections in Malda Tribunal in Malda | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Electoral Roll Update
People wait to submit petitions before the Special Tribunal after their names were deleted from the Special Intensive Revision final voter list ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections in Malda | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026
All deleted voters in Shamsherganj | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Family of Aklema, West Bengal SIR 2026 Photo Gallery
Family of Aklema | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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WB SIR Tribunal Images
Special Tribunal | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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ECI Voter Services
A voter | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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west bengal Special Intensive Revision
Family of Mohidur | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Special Intensive Revision
All deleted voters | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Special Intensive Revision west bengal
Shamsherganj | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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ECI Voter Services
Mehabub Alam at Milangarh | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Special Intensive Revision
Pinki Khatun Bibi | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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2026 West Bengal Assembly elections
Malda | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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