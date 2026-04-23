How Does SIR Impact Bengal’s Muslim-Majority Constituencies?

Muslims make up 27% of the state’s population, as per the census 2011. They form the majority in the districts of Murshidabad, Malda and Uttar Dinajpur.

Of the 27.16 lakh names excluded during the adjudication phase due to ‘logical discrepancies’, about 17 lakh are Muslims.

"Heavy deletion can prompt Muslims in several seats to go for a 2021-like polarisation in favour of TMC just to ensure the BJP does not win,” says Abdul Matin, a political scientist at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University