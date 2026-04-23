How Does SIR Impact Bengal’s Muslim-Majority Constituencies?

In several of the 41 Muslim-majority assembly constituencies, the religious demographic composition of the voter rolls has shifted. Will this benefit the BJP?

S
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Protest against SIR in WB
Members of the Muslim community participate in a protest march against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

Muslims make up 27% of the state’s population, as per the census 2011. They form the majority in the districts of Murshidabad, Malda and Uttar Dinajpur. 

Of the 27.16 lakh names excluded during the adjudication phase due to ‘logical discrepancies’, about 17 lakh are Muslims. 

"Heavy deletion can prompt Muslims in several seats to go for a 2021-like polarisation in favour of TMC just to ensure the BJP does not win,” says Abdul Matin, a political scientist at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University

The demographic composition of Jangipur constituency in Murshidabad district has changed overnight. This Muslim-majority constituency has now become Hindu-majority, according to local politicians tracking the demographic nature of changes in the voter list. 

Jangipur is one of the 152 assembly constituencies going to the polls in the first phase of the 2026 assembly election, in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking her fourth straight term. 

Her principal challenger is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is seemingly enthused by the high rate of deletion of Muslim voters from the state’s electorate.  

During the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter roll, as many as 36,581 voters were struck off Jangipur’s roll for having what the Election Commission of India (ECI) called ‘logical discrepancies’. About 32,500 of them are Muslims. 

Related Content
Apart from such deletions, there have been allegations of fraudulent mass submission of Form 6 by BJP activists, for additions of names in the electoral rolls. - Sandipan Chatterjee
Assembly Elections 2026: Will Bengal Be Able To Stop The Juggernaut?
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
After 91 Lakh Names Deleted, Mamata Warns BJP And EC Of Moving To Court
Mamata Banerjee Urges Voters to ‘Take Revenge’ Over Electoral Roll Deletions - Representative Image
Mamata Banerjee Urges Voters to ‘Take Revenge’ Over Electoral Roll Deletions
Demanding Answers: Mamata Banerjee at the LPG-CNG protest in Kolkata - | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
The Perpetual Warrior: Didi In Her Favourite Shoes
Related Content

Prior to the SIR process, the Hindu-Muslim demographic ratio in Jangipur’s electorate stood at 46:54. The electorate comprised approximately 138,000 Muslim voters and around 117,000 Hindus. Following the heavy deletions, the Hindu-Muslim ratio in the voter list has nearly inverted; it now stands at 52% Hindu and 48% Musllim.

Madurai: AIADMK supporters during an NDA election campaign meeting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, in Madurai. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting Begins For High-Stakes Poll In Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

BY Outlook News Desk

In the 2021 elections, Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured a nearly undivided share of the Muslim votes. They won this seat by a margin of 92,000 votes. 

However, during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Muslims remained sharply split between the TMC and the Congress, while the Hindu vote consolidated firmly behind the BJP. The BJP is estimated to have got the support of two-thirds of the Hindus’ votes. Consequently, the BJP surged ahead in this constituency by a margin of 3,300 votes. 

Now, following these deletions, BJP stands at a more advantageous situation. Local leaders say they are “highly hopeful” of wresting this seat from the TMC.  

Official data regarding the religious demographic profile of individual Assembly constituencies is not publicly available. However, it is possible to derive estimates of their demographic composition by utilising data from the specific blocks, towns, or panchayats that comprise these constituencies. Besides, nearly all political parties compile such data by analyzing booth-level voter lists.

Muslims make up 27% of the state’s population, as per the census 2011. They form the majority in the districts of Murshidabad (67%), Malda (51%) and Uttar Dinajpur (50%).  Of the 27.16 lakh names excluded during the adjudication phase due to ‘logical discrepancies’, about 17 lakh are Muslims. 

Of the 294 Legislative Assembly seats in Bengal, Muslims constitute the majority in 41. Of the 27.16 lakh excluded names, 8.43 lakh—or 31%—are from 41 constituencies. In most of these seats, Muslims account for approximately 90% of the individuals excluded during the adjudication process, according to data collated by political parties accessed by Outlook

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC won 40 of these seats, Bhangar in southern Bengal being the sole exception. In an effort to thwart the BJP, Muslims voted overwhelmingly in favor of the TMC. However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party took the lead in 9 of these constituencies, while the Left Front led in one, and the BJP led in Jangipur. 

This year, the contest is bipolar in some seats, while in others, it is triangular or quadrangular.

The deletion pattern is not uniform across the board. Among these 41 constituencies, the number of deleted voters is fewer than 10,000 in 13. Cumulatively, 69,563 names were excluded from these seats. These changes are unlikely to impact the electoral outcomes there, as the winning margins were quite high. 

The remaining 774,000 exclusions occurred across the other 28 constituencies—averaging approximately 27,500 exclusions per seat. 

In 11 of these seats, the number of exclusions ranged from 10,000 to 20,000; in 6 seats, it ranged from 20,000 to 30,000; and in 7 seats, between 30,000 and 40,000 names were excluded. In the remaining four constituencies, the number of exclusions was even higher.

Among the Muslim-majority Assembly constituencies, Murshidabad district accounts for the highest number of seats. Out of the district's 22 seats, Muslims constitute the majority in 17.

Lalgola is another seat in Murshidabad. The final roll released in February had 239,000 voters. The Muslim-Hindu ratio stood at 77:23. However, 55,000 names were subsequently struck off—approximately 52,000 of whom were Muslims—due to ‘logical discrepancies’. As a result, the total voter count has dropped to 184,000. The Hindu-Muslim ratio has shifted from 23:77 to 28:72. 

In Bhagabangola, 47,493 names have been struck off the list; of these, only 3,000 are Hindus. In Raghunathganj, 46,100 names were excluded, 43,000 of whom were Muslims. In Suti, of the 38,000 names removed from the rolls here, more than 34,000 are Muslim. 


What are the political implications of the exclusion of a massive number of voters—the vast majority of whom are Muslim—from certain constituencies due to the SIR process?

There have been many reasons over the past five years for Muslims to be upset with the TMC. However, heavy deletion can prompt Muslims in several seats to go for a 2021-like polarisation in favour of TMC just to ensure the BJP does not win,” says Abdul Matin, a political scientist at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University. 

Of these 41 seats, the Muslim population in Sujapur, Lalgola Bhagabangola, Domkal, Raninagar, Shamserganj, Raghunathganj, Hariharpara, Goalpokhar, Maltipur, and Jalangi stands at approximately 70% or higher. 

Here the BJP stands little chance even in case of  an intense split in votes between the Congress and the Trinamool—similar to the scenario in 2024. At most, some of these seats might shift from the TMC to the Congress.

However, in Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, and Murshidabad, there are eight constituencies that the TMC may succeed in retaining only if they manage to secure the large majority of Muslims’ support—as it did in 2021. If Muslims’ support splits sharply—as observed in 2024—the BJP’s victory cannot be ruled out.

"In a three-way contest, one typically requires a minimum of 33% of the votes to secure a victory. However, in a fiercely contested four-way battle, one can potentially win with as little as 28–29% of the vote," observed a veteran legislator from Murshidabad.

In Farakka, Muslims constitute approximately 67% of the population. Here, too, 34,000 of the 38,000 deleted voters are Muslims. Consequently, the proportion of Hindu voters within the total electorate has now risen to nearly 40%.

Trends from previous elections indicate that, in these constituencies, the BJP's vote share remained largely consistent between the 2021 Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A significant section of the Muslim electorate has primarily oscillated between the TMC and the Congress.  

In the Malda district, Muslims constitute the majority in six constituencies. Of them, the BJP stands little chance to electorally benefit in Chanchal, Sujapur, Malatipur and Harishchandrapur. 

However, in the remaining two constituencies, the BJP could potentially emerge as a formidable third force. In Mothabari, where Muslims make up 63% of the population, 37,255 names have been removed from the roll; 35,500 of these belong to Muslims. Ratua, with a similar demographic composition, has 35,573 names deleted; 34,000 of them are Muslims. 

In Uttar Dinajpur district, Muslims constitute the majority population in Islampur, Chakulia, Chopra, and Goalpokhar seats. In Chopra, the Hindu share of the electorate has risen from 40% to 43%. In Islampur, the Hindu share of the electorate has increased from 43% to 45%. 

Intense multiple polar contests in these seats can give the BJP a chance, considering that the Congress and the Left hold some influence on the Muslims in this district. However, in the Muslim-majority seats in southern Bengal, the contest is mostly bipolar between the TMC and the BJP, as the Left and the Congress' presence in these seats is weak. 

In a bipolar contest, the TMC has the obvious advantage in such seats. 

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Rohit-Dhoni Bat In Nets Ahead Of 'Clasico'; Jurel Dazzles With Gloves Again

  2. LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: All-Round Ravindra Jadeja Leads Rajasthan Royals To Second Spot

  3. PSL 2026: Usman Khan Hundred Overshadows Steve Smith Ton As Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Multan Sultans

  4. Mohammad Nawaz Under PCB Investigation After Failed Drug Test During T20 World Cup 2026

  5. IPL 2026: R Ashwin Stuns Fans With His Pick For Best Young Batter, And It’s Not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. One Year After Pahalgam: The Long Road Back for Tourism

  2. Day In Pics: April 22, 2026

  3. Long Live Photography

  4. Outlook Exclusive: Year After Pahalgam, Former R&AW Chief AS Dulat on Security, Statehood And Illusion Of Normalcy

  5. Assembly Elections 2026: Will Bengal Be Able To Stop The Juggernaut?

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire Indefinitely, Delays Talks As US Maintains Blockade

  4. Record Number Of Immigrants Reside In EU In 2025, Reaching 64 Million

  5. US Limits Intel Sharing With South Korea Following Minister’s Remarks On North Korean Nuclear Site

Latest Stories

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting Begins For High-Stakes Poll In Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

  2. How Does SIR Impact Bengal’s Muslim-Majority Constituencies?

  3. Federalism on the Ballot: Bengal and Tamil Nadu Vote Amid Centre–State Tensions

  4. Trump Says New Iran Peace Talks ‘Possible’ Within 72 Hours As Tehran Wavers

  5. Liam Rosenior Sacked: Chelsea Part Ways With Manager After Five-Game Premier League Losing Streak

  6. Rajasthan Royals At Indian Premier League 2026: RR Player Of The Match Winners List

  7. Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Bayern Munich Semi-Final Highlights, DFB-Pokal: Die Roten Pip Hosts To March Into Final

  8. IPL Dispatch: Rohit-Dhoni Bat In Nets Ahead Of 'Clasico'; Jurel Dazzles With Gloves Again