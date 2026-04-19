Kharge Says Modi Targeted Congress Instead of Women’s Issues in National Speech

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national address, alleging he focused on attacking Congress after the defeat of the Constitution amendment bill in Parliament.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge(left) with PM Narendra Modi(right) |
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge(left) with PM Narendra Modi(right) | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kharge said Modi mentioned Congress 59 times, while women received little attention in the speech.

  • The proposed bill to expand Lok Sabha seats and enable 33 per cent women’s reservation failed to secure a two-thirds majority.

  • Kharge demanded immediate implementation of women’s reservation and accused the BJP of delaying reforms.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using his national address on Saturday to attack political opponents rather than address the country following the defeat of the government’s Constitution amendment bill in Parliament.

In a post on X, Kharge said the Prime Minister had turned an official address into a partisan speech filled with accusations and false claims. He also alleged that official platforms had been misused during the election period, when the Model Code of Conduct is in force ahead of Assembly polls in two key states.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. The proposed legislation sought to increase the strength of the House from 543 to 850 seats to enable 33 per cent reservation for women before the 2029 general election. While 298 MPs supported the bill, 230 Opposition members voted against it.

The legislation was linked to the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act passed in 2023, which required delimitation and census-related processes before it could take effect.

During his 30-minute speech, Modi criticised Opposition parties for blocking reforms intended to improve women’s representation. He said he was disappointed that some leaders had reportedly welcomed the bill’s defeat, calling it disrespectful to women.

Related Content
Modi Attacks Opposition as Anti-Women: 'Nari Shakti has been Taken for Granted' - null
Modi Attacks Opposition as Anti-Women: 'Nari Shakti has been Taken for Granted'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi - | Photo: AP
PM Modi Urges Lok Sabha To Unite Behind Amendments To Women’s Reservation Act
Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge | - PTI
Kharge Flags Delimitation Concerns, Seeks All-Party Meet On Women’s Quota
Congress Slams Narendra Modi Over Lok Sabha Expansion Plan, Calls It ‘Weapon of Mass Distraction’ - Representative Image
Congress Slams Narendra Modi Over Lok Sabha Expansion Plan, Calls It ‘Weapon of Mass Distraction’
Related Content

Kharge responded by claiming the Prime Minister focused more on attacking Congress than discussing women’s issues. He said Modi mentioned Congress 59 times, while women were barely referred to, arguing that this reflected the government’s real priorities.

The Congress leader insisted his party has consistently supported women’s reservation, pointing to its role in passing similar legislation in the Rajya Sabha in 2010 and backing the 2023 law. He also criticised delays in implementing the measure.

Kharge further issued three demands to the Prime Minister: immediate implementation of 33 per cent reservation within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats, an end to linking women’s reservation with delimitation proposals, and a public apology to the people of India.

He also accused the BJP of failing women through both policy and conduct, citing several high-profile criminal cases and alleging that individuals accused or convicted of serious offences had received political protection.

Kharge concluded by saying that after more than a decade in office, the Prime Minister had offered the nation only a political speech instead of meaningful governance.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Axar's Loss Is Miller's Gain; Sangakkara Shares Thoughtful Message For Sooryavanshi

  2. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Super Kings Stumble Under Pressure As Sunrisers Seal 10-Run Win

  3. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Betters Own Fastest Fifty Record For SunRisers Hyderabad

  4. PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Farooq Set Up Lahore Qalandars' 32-Run Win Over Rawalpindiz

  5. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: KL Rahul c Virat Kohli b Krunal Pandya - Watch Viral Moment

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 18, 2026

  2. Bengal Elections 2026: Nandigram Makes For A High-Voltage Battle Ground As SIR Deletions Court Controversy

  3. Modi Attacks Opposition as Anti-Women: 'Nari Shakti has been Taken for Granted'

  4. Peace Demands Preparedness: Why India Must Rethink Civil Defence

  5. India Summons Iran Envoy After Hormuz Firing Incident

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Iran Reimposes Hormuz Curbs, Fires on Passing Ships

  2. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

  5. Outlook Explainer: The Delimitation Bill And The PoK Question

Latest Stories

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory

  2. Indian Among Second Group Of Migrants Deported From US

  3. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Earns Over Rs 15 Crore

  4. Washington Reverses Course with Fresh 30-Day Waiver For Russian Energy Purchases

  5. Trump Says China’s Xi ‘Very Happy’ About Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

  6. Shah Rukh Khan Reacts As The Academy Shares His Om Shanti Om Clip: 'Truly Feel Like The King Of The World'

  7. RCB Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 26 Today?

  8. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy