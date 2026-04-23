EC Issues Notice To Kharge For ‘Terrorist’ Remark Against PM Modi

Summary of this article
EC issues show-cause notice citing prima facie violation of poll code
Kharge clarifies he meant “terrorising” in a political sense
Notice comes a day before polling in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal
Finding Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge prima facie violative of the poll code for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "terrorist", the Election Commission on Wednesday issued a show cause to him.
The EC had earlier issued a notice to Kharge saying Union minister Kiren Rijiju and TMC leader Derek O'Brien were the complainants.
It later withdrew the notice from its website and issued a fresh one removing O'Brien's name.
Officials said the TMC leader's name was added inadvertently.
Kharge has been asked to explain his stand within 24 hours, cautioning that if he fails to respond, it will be presumed that he has nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to him.
The notice comes a day before polling in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Kharge on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Modi of "terrorising" political parties by misusing government machinery and central agencies to stifle the opposition, triggering strong reactions from the BJP, which attacked the opposition leader for calling Modi a "terrorist".
Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Kharge initially referred to the prime minister as a "terrorist" while criticising the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP.
Questioning how the AIADMK, a party rooted in the Dravidian ideologies of Periyar and C N Annadurai, could justify partnering with Prime Minister Modi, Kharge said, "How these AIADMK people, who themselves put the photo of Annadurai... how can they join with Modi? He is a terrorist...
"He doesn't believe in equality. His party won't believe in equality and justice..." However, when asked by reporters to clarify the context of the remark, Kharge said he meant that the prime minister was "terrorising" the democratic fabric of the country.
"He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist (in the literal sense). Terrorising this... he is misusing his power and government machinery and abusing, maligning opposition parties," Kharge said.
Rijiju had approached the EC on Tuesday alleging that the Congress chief violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).
In its notice, the EC said Kharge prima facie violated provisions of the poll code.
It reminded Kharge of the model code provisions which says that criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided. PTI