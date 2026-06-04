India-Bangladesh Border Fencing, Illegal Migration and BJP’s West Bengal Win: What’s Next for Bilateral Ties?

The powerful mafia on both sides of the border—controlling smuggling and human trafficking—have worked overtime to oppose the fencing. The fencing will impact their illegal activities and reduce their flow of funds with which they buy influence with politicians and officials to gain patronage. For the same reason, there is always a hue and cry about Bangladeshi smugglers getting shot when they engage in armed confrontation with the Border Security Force (BSF). Shooting of smugglers is the most effective deterrent. Bangladesh has always opposed fencing of the border for both psychological and material reasons. Bangladeshis have argued that a fence between friendly neighbours is inappropriate and given the overhang of geography, makes Bangladeshis feel “imprisoned”. Other factors are related to smuggling and the human-trafficking mafia, which feels deterred by the fence and killings on the border.