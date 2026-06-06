A Singular Revolution: Review of Sandip Roy’s ‘Chapal Rani, The Last Queen of Bengal’

Summary of this article

This book is much more than the biography of Chapal Bhaduri, the last celebrated female impersonator of Bengal

It is also the story of the fading theatrical tradition of jatra, a changing society, and the fragile relationship between performance and identity

Before entering Bhaduri’s life, Roy carefully traces the history and evolution of jatra

In a conversation with Anindya Sengupta on a channel called Cybertalkies, Anirban Bhattacharya reflected that an actor, especially in theatre and cinema, cannot remain confined within a fixed ideology, religion, or institutional framework because performance demands inhabiting multiple lives shaped by conflicting beliefs and shifting moralities. This idea becomes particularly significant in the context of jatra, where performers often have to portray contrasting roles across productions, requiring constant emotional and imaginative transformation. Such fluidity allows the artist to move beyond rigid identities, absorb the inner lives of others, and ultimately make a performance believable for the audience.

Sandip Roy’s ‘Chapal Rani, the Last Queen of Bengal’ (Seagull Books), is much more than the biography of Chapal Bhaduri, the last celebrated female impersonator of Bengal. It is also the story of a fading theatrical tradition, a changing society, and the fragile relationship between performance and identity. Through Bhaduri’s life, Roy reconstructs a cultural world in which male actors once played female roles on stage with immense skill and emotional depth, particularly in Bengali folk theatre and jatra. At the same time, the book reveals how quickly admiration can turn into alienation when the artist’s life begins to blur with the characters he performs. Bhaduri’s feminine mannerisms, artistic sensibilities, and lifelong attachment to women’s roles made him extraordinary on stage, but these same qualities often became sources of ridicule, misunderstanding, and social exclusion in everyday life.

Roy presents Bhaduri not simply as an actor, but as someone who devoted himself completely to the art of inhabiting femininity. His performances were not superficial reproductions of women’s gestures or voices; they emerged from careful observation, emotional sincerity, and a profound respect for the inner lives of the female characters he portrayed. The book repeatedly shows how Bhaduri viewed acting as a form of transformation, where the boundary between performer and character gradually dissolved. This complete immersion made his performances unforgettable for audiences, but it also complicated his relationship with society, which often struggled to separate the artist from the roles he played. Roy captures this tension with remarkable sensitivity, showing how Bhaduri lived between admiration and discomfort, celebration and marginalisation.

One of the most significant aspects of the biography is the way it situates Bhaduri within broader discussions of gender and identity. Although Bhaduri never consciously attempted to become a public representative of queer identity, his life and performances naturally came to resonate with many members of the queer community. His existence challenged rigid ideas of masculinity and femininity, especially within a conservative social structure that preferred clear and unquestioned boundaries. Roy carefully avoids imposing contemporary labels upon Bhaduri, yet he demonstrates how the actor’s life became meaningful for people searching for expressions of fluidity, difference, and selfhood within Bengali cultural history. In doing so, the book becomes not only a personal biography but also an important reflection on how societies respond to those who exist outside accepted norms.