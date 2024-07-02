How To Become A Man!

In the years of panels and podcasts on masculinity that I have heard, it’s mostly cis heteronormative women and some happily married men who get to talk about masculinity. And when they talk about masculinity critically, they are talking about hegemonic masculinity, an ideal form of masculinity, as defined by sociologist Raewyn Connell, with focus on men’s subordination of women. Connell’s hegemonic masculinity depicts men as unemotional, independent, non-nurturing, aggressive, and dispassionate. One could argue that it is the dominant form of masculinity in our society, but has anyone wondered why there is never a discussion on masculinity of disabled or trans men? Surely, most of them don’t fit into the hegemonic ideas of masculinity. One can assume that due to their numeral and political insignificance, it becomes easy to ignore certain categories of men in mainstream discussions on masculinity. In the modern discourse, vulnerabilities also come with hierarchies. And due to this hierarchy, any discussion on disabled masculinity is seldom seen from the lens of vulnerability. In most cases, people try to squeeze them into the critical gender discourse without asking enough questions about their social position. This lack of empathy reflects the indifference with which disabled people are looked at, which is performative, at best.