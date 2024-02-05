Beyond The Binary

19-year-old Shree* (name changed) ran away with her partner, another young woman from the same village in West Bengal’s Howrah district, in 2020. Shree had been married to a man from her village who had grown up with her. But soon after, she realised her heart was elsewhere. “I was in love with my best friend for years. But it was much later that I realised that this was not just friendship,” she says. After six years of marriage, Shree decided to run away with her partner. She had a young son whom she left behind. Now, Shree and her partner live in a rented room in Kolkata. They work odd jobs to make a living but make sure to maintain secrecy. Shree isn’t formally divorced. She misses her child but she knows that society won’t accept her relationship with a woman. If I return, they won’t let me leave,” she says, referring to her family and in-laws.