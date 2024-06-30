Read/See Between The Lines

In some Bollywood dramas, only isolated songs had homoerotic strains, not the whole movie. But in some, like Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), both are present. It’s most evident in the title song itself. Centred on a naive romantic actor (Saif Ali Khan) tailing a tough cop (Akshay Kumar) to research a realistic role (as he’s impressed by his ‘macho’ style), this drama resembles a typical ‘buddy’ film. Set in a dimly lit bar, the number drops around the three-fourth mark where, amid countless female dancers and lyrics underscoring the heroes’ fixation on women, the actors’ bodies tell a different story. Their chests, not more than a few inches apart, undulate like waves; their synchronised pelvic thrusts, present throughout the song, chart a three-act structure; and their heads jerk towards each other in a motion so oscillatory and feverish that kissing seems like a fundamental right. “They literally can’t keep their hands off each other,” writes Thomas Waugh in his 2001 research paper. “Akshay puts his tie on Saif, slaps his ass, even seems to touch his groin.” And academics weren’t the only ones noticing a film-within-a-film. “Bombay Dost [India’s first English gay magazine] interviewed Akshay Kumar and got him to acknowledge and welcome his gay fans,” adds Waugh, “but this discourse made Saif so upset that he punched out the gay critic [Ashok Row Kavi] who spoke the unspoken.”