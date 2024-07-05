A Pride Icon

My friends and I believe that outside the circus, the biggest ‘joker’ in Kolkata is me. Whenever I wish to experiment with my clothes, my brother and friends would say: “If you want to be a joker, go alone. We aren’t going with you”. I become more adamant when they say this and deliberately choose a more bohemian outfit. The joker is a strange mix of laughter and despair. Behind the painted face and undying attempts at making people laugh, there lies a long history of tears. The clown has become a tragic symbol in the popular imagination. But don’t think I am talking about myself. If you find my sartorial choices eccentric, blame it on my poor aesthetics.