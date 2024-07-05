The ‘Indian’ Pride

An embrace of “pride” in relation to sexuality returns us to a colonial-era reliance on the language of binary distinctions. After all, the idea of sexual “shame” was introduced on a large scale to India only when the British brought it to us two hundred and fifty years ago. The idea of shame in relation to sexuality exists in no major religious texts in the world other than in the Bible where, in books like “Leviticus,” the question of sexual shame is not only described but also actively imposed on adherents. This idea of sexual “shame” is relatively new in the Indian subcontinent, but we have allowed it rhetorically to colonise the other discourses that have marked our sexual lives. We have far longer and far older histories of what may now be termed “pride,” or can more directly be termed “multiplicity.”