Muslims In India Still Under Threat As Mob Attacks, Lynchings Continue

The Muslim community in India has been threatened and sidelined amid a Hindutva rage that has only increased in the past decade and they continue to be threatened. One of the first cases in the recent past which sent shockwaves across the nation was that of Mohammad Akhlak in 2015, when he was lynched in UP's Dadri for allegedly storing and consuming beef. In 2017, Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer from Nuh was allegedly lynched by about 200 cow vigilantes in Rajasthan on suspicion of illegally transporting cattle for slaughter. Several other cases have been reported where Muslims as young as 15 years old have been attacked on trains, set on fire, tied to poles, stripped naked, and stoned to death.