Unclaimed Agony: Being Queer In Rural India

Swapna’s parents look like any hard-working, rural parents of Bengal. Their faces and bodies carry the stain of everyday struggles, of poverty. Swapna’s mother was teary eyed talking of her—she had no desires apart from wandering along the river bank in the gathering shadows of the evening. How she earned for her family through private tuitions, and how much she loved all of them. I didn’t know, despite such fond remembrance, their families had not claimed the dead bodies. They had allowed Swapna’s and Sucheta’s corpses to get cold in the morgue, unclaimed. No one wanted them, not their loving parents, brothers, sisters—no one wanted to stake their claim on these two, to own up to their fast decomposing bodies. How many of us can think that after our death, our loved ones, our mothers and fathers and siblings will not be allowed to come near us—simply because we loved differently from most people? Because our love could not be, must not be, named? The parents who had nurtured us in life, would abandon us in death? I do not quite know what made these families disown their daughter, how much of it was due to social pressure, and how much, their own visceral disgust at their daughters’ love. I do not know whether we should term this suicide, or murder.